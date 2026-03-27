Reid Paskey Joins Republic FC First Team on USL Academy Contract

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, Sacramento Republic FC announced the addition of Academy player Reid Paskey to the club's First Team roster. The defender has signed a USL Academy Contract, pending league and federation approval, and will be eligible for selection immediately.

"We continue to see our academy players benefit from this opportunity, whether it's making an appearance for the First Team or preparing them for the next steps of their soccer journey," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "We're confident that Reid will embrace this next step, continue his development, and represent the club well."

A Sacramento native, Paskey is set to graduate from C.K. McClatchy High School this spring and has committed to play Division 1 soccer at Stanford University in 2027. Paskey joined Sacramento's youth development academy in 2024 and was on the academy U17 team that advanced to the semifinals in the MLS Next Cup, the most impressive run of any Republic academy team since 2022 with three victories in the tournament. Before joining Republic FC, he played with regional clubs Davis Legacy and Sacramento Alliance SC.

Paskey joins the ever-growing group of now eight current and former Academy players on this year's First Team roster. Da'vian Kimbrough, Blake Willey, and Chibi Ukaegbu have risen through the ranks and have signed professional contracts with their hometown team, while Rohan Chivukula, Luke Strassburg, Brooks Doolittle, and Jackson Montero have signed USL Academy Contracts. USL Academy contracts allow academy players to train and compete with the First Team while maintaining their NCAA eligibility.

Since its inception in 2015, Republic FC's Academy has created a strong, local pipeline of youth players ready for professional-level competition, with over 40 players earning the opportunity to join the First Team on USL Academy contracts and over 25 going on to sign professional contracts with Republic FC or other clubs. In 2025, players from Sacramento's youth academy combined for 80 gameday roster selections, 56 appearances, and over 3,000 minutes.

The region's top youth players will have an opportunity to join Republic FC's Academy - the only youth-to-pro pathway in the region - at tryouts on April 30-May 1. For more information or to register, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Academy.

Republic FC is back in action this Saturday, hosting El Paso Locomotive FC at Heart Health Park. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. The match will also be broadcast live on FOX40 and CBS Sports Golazo Network.







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