What to Watch for as LouCity Looks for Milestone League Win

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC defender Sean Totsch

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC defender Sean Totsch(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

The USL Championship's all-time winningest club, Louisville City FC, could reach a league milestone on Saturday in its first visit to expansion club Brooklyn FC.

The two sides will square off for the first time at 7:30 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

LouCity's next regular-season win will be its 200th, making it the first club in USL Championship history to reach the mark.

In 341 games, LouCity has posted a 199-67-75 record. The Charleston Battery are nearest LouCity in all-time wins, with 192, although Charleston had a four-year head start - the Battery were founding members of the USL Championship in 2011, while LouCity didn't join the league until 2015.

When it comes to history, Saturday's opponent is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Brooklyn FC is in its first season as a club, registering just one win so far, a 1-0 victory over Indy Eleven on March 8 in its inaugural game.

Since then, Brooklyn has lost three straight, most recently at Lexington SC on Wednesday in a 3-0 game.

Just because a milestone is on the horizon doesn't mean the LouCity players are treating Saturday's game unusually. It's a business trip - the first of the year, really.

It will be Louisville's first true road trip of the season. While LouCity already won away - 2-1 at Lexington SC in the season opener - that was a same-day, 79-mile bus trip. They slept in their own beds and trained at home before traveling to face their in-state rivals.

Saturday's away trip will feel a little different: a trip to the airport, catching flights, a couple of nights in a hotel - time to bond with your teammates.

"Away trips can be a good opportunity to get the team even closer. We have a really close group," LouCity defender Sean Totsch said. "Everyone enjoys being around each other, playing games, making jokes - just hanging out together and being around each other. Some of these away trips are a fun chance to just spend more time together and really make those relationships that we're building even deeper."

The road swing will last just one game, though. LouCity is back at home next weekend, hosting Charleston in a game pitting the USL Championship's two winningest clubs. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 at Lynn Family Stadium.

For tickets and more information on Salute to Service Day, visit LouCity.com/service.

Follow Along

- The match will air live on WBKI/The CW and ESPN Louisville's 680 AM and 105.7 FM.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or watch the national feed on ESPN+.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Quick start: With a win, LouCity would also match the most consecutive wins to begin a USL Championship season in club history with four. LouCity is one of just three teams in the league yet to take a draw or a loss thus far in 2026.

New York, New York: Saturday will mark LouCity's first game in New York City. It will be the club's first trip to the state of New York since September 2017, when LouCity took a point in a 0-0 draw with the Rochester Rhinos.

Team of the Week: LouCity's Jansen Wilson earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors after tallying a goal and an assist in last week's 4-2 win over Rhode Island. Additionally, Tola Showunmi was named to the U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round after bagging a brace in last Wednesday's first-round win over Southern Indiana FC.

Generosity: LouCity leads the league with 10 goals this season. Of those goals, nine were assisted, also a league high. Four Louisville players have registered multiple assists this season.

Tommy Mac: Brooklyn is captained by Thomas McNamara, a longtime MLS veteran in his second USL Championship season. The 35-year-old played 11 MLS seasons, including five seasons with the New England Revolution and four seasons with New York City FC.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026

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