Hartford Athletic Host Indy Eleven in Home Opener

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic welcome Indy Eleven to Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, March 28th, for their first home match of the 2026 season. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. INDY ELEVEN

WHEN: Saturday, March 28th, 5:00 PM 

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

PROMOTION: 3,2,1 Night ($3 Pizza Slices, $2 Beers, $1 Popcorn)

HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, and ESPN+

SHUFFLING IN THE STANDINGS

While we're still early on into the 2026 campaign, Hartford Athletic find themselves towards the upper echelon of the United Soccer League Championship's Eastern Conference standings, currently sporting a 2-0-1 record (7 points). While Indy Eleven only has two games (1-1-0, 3 points) under their belt - including a 2-1 win over Detroit City FC last time out - this matchup has big implications within the standings still fresh into the 2026 season. Collecting a full three points for Hartford could make a difference within a cluster of the conference's top four clubs that are only separated by a combined three points.

SIAHA'S STRONG START

One brilliant constant has remained the same for Hartford through three matches: goalkeeper Antony Siaha. The league's leader in saves thus far this season (14), Siaha and his masterful performances in goal have put Athletic in a great spot - holding a 2-0-1 record, accounting for their best start since 2024. Last time out, Siaha posted a 10-save, 2-1 win en route to earning himself a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week. Siaha and the defensive corps in front of him are a big reason why Hartford Athletic are where they are in the USL Championship standings.

MAJOR MILESTONES

Hartford Athletic General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke sits at 99 career wins (both regular season and playoffs) as a head coach in the USL Championship entering Saturday's home opener. After guiding Athletic to a USL Jägermeister Cup Championship last season, their momentum has continued to carry into the new season, resulting in a record that features no defeats thus far. With a strong and stable roster on the pitch this season, Burke is poised to reach the century mark in short order. There may be no better place to reach the mark than on home turf.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"All of our players and staff are excited to open our home schedule for the year this weekend.  We have had a dream start on the road in two competitions, but we all know we will see the biggest test that we have seen to date in Indy this weekend," said Burke.  "They are a big, physical and direct team with many experienced players.  We will have to be at our best in set piece moments, in transition, and in duels to get the result that we want this weekend.  The traveling support has been good so far this year, but nothing matches being at home."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club  via social media on 'X',  Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic. 







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.