Sporting JAX Men Taking on Pittsburgh Riverhounds in Pivotal Away Match

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting Club Jacksonville (0-2-1, 1 pt) men's team takes to the road just days after their last outing, facing Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (1-2-0, 1 pt) on Saturday with plenty on the line.

Sporting JAX vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Highmark Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA

Watch on ESPN+

Up to Speed

Sporting JAX's inaugural season has not gotten off to the start they wanted, to say the least. Expectations have to be kept within reason considering the team is brand new, but winless through three was not the goal. This rings especially true due to the success that the team has seen at points so far.

For instance, Sporting JAX scored a few dozen seconds into their first attack of Wednesday's loss to Miami FC. The visitors equalized, but captain Kieran Sadlier scored again on a penalty kick to give his squad a 2-1 lead going into the locker room at half time. A devastating second half quickly erased the excitement that was produced during the first 45 minutes, though.

This is a team that is currently disappointed-plain and simple. Head coach Liam Fox, along with multiple players, spoke on this following the 4-2 loss.

"We need to manage these situations in the game better," Fox said. "Once [we] lose a bit of momentum, [we] need to become harder to play against."

It's only three matches into the season, but it can be easy to fall behind. This can happen quickly, too, so it's crucial that Sporting JAX rebounds this weekend. The fast turnaround and going on the road won't make it easy, but it's absolutely critical that Sporting JAX delivers on the pitch.

The Opponent

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC hasn't had the start they wanted either, losing two of their first three fixtures. A win in week two against Loudoun United FC signaled potential, but that was quickly thrown to the side after a blowout loss versus Tampa Bay Rowdies last week.

This is a well-established club with high expectations in a city that produces winners. Unfortunately for the visitors, Sporting JAX will serve as the object on which the Riverhounds will look to release their anger.

Tactically, Pittsburgh is a methodical team. They have completed the second-most passes in the USL Championship this season, but they've only taken 23 shots, the 23rd-most in the league. They've also committed the least amount of fouls in the league. Put simply, this squad is well-disciplined and knows when to attack. Tampa Bay wiped this philosophy out last week with an offensive barrage, and Sporting JAX will look to do the same on Saturday.

The Verdict

Sporting JAX needs a result. Based on the reaction following Wednesday's loss, there is a sense of urgency to right the wrongs. Pittsburgh isn't far off, and will also come out motivated to grab three points on their home soil.

Starting strong will be key, but survival through all 90 minutes is something that Sporting JAX will need in order to climb their way up the table. A get-right game for each side promises to deliver entertainment alongside the Monongahala River on Saturday night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026

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