Orange County SC Travels North for a High-Stakes Early-Season Test against Undefeated Oakland Roots SC

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, March 28, 2026 (5:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

This Saturday, Orange County SC heads north to face their first real challenge of the young season, when they take on Oakland Roots SC at the iconic Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM PT in what promises to be one of the most intriguing early-season matchups in the USL Championship.

OCSC will be stepping into hostile territory to face the current Western Conference leaders, who remain undefeated through the opening weeks of the 2026 campaign. For Orange County, it's a huge opportunity to measure their progress, test their resolve, and send a clear message about their ambitions to the rest of the league.

Fresh off their first victory of 2026, OCSC arrives with renewed confidence, and ready for a challenge. The revamped Oakland Roots have looked dominant early on, building momentum with strong results at home and on the road. That said, the Roots did show some signs of vulnerability in their most recent outing, offering Orange County a potential window to exploit if they can play with precision and intensity.

Historically, Orange County holds a slight edge in the overall head-to-head record against Oakland. However, securing wins in the Town has proven difficult over the years. To come away with all three points, the OC will need to be sharp in every phase: minimizing unforced errors, staying compact defensively, and converting their chances with clinical finishing. This is the kind of match that demands full commitment for the entire 90 minutes, a true battle of will, concentration, and execution

Expect a highly competitive, physical contest. Discipline will be crucial, and both sides will need to manage fouls carefully and avoid picking up unnecessary yellow cards that could tilt the game in the opponent's favor. Goalkeepers on both teams are likely to be busy, but the outcome may well be decided by which side better controls the midfield and wins the second-ball battles.

With key young talents Jamir Johnson (U-18 USMNT call-up) and Tyson Espy (U-17 USMNT call-up) away on international duty, opportunities will open for other players to step forward and make their mark.

Head coach Danny Stone and his staff aren't expected to make wholesale changes from recent lineups. Continuity remains the priority, but this could be the moment for the bench to shine.

In the end, this is exactly the type of away fixture that defines a season. Orange County will need to dig deep, find an extra gear, and show the league what this group is truly capable of. A positive result in Oakland would not only provide a massive boost in the standings but also build valuable belief heading into the busier months ahead.

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Oakland Roots SC Keys to the Match:

Oakland Roots will look to capitalize on their home advantage at the historic Oakland Coliseum and maintain their strong early-season form.

The Roots' attacking momentum will be driven by high pressing intensity, width from Prentice and Byaruhanga, and the clever movement of Wilson. Defensively, they'll aim to keep another clean sheet or force Orange County into difficult long-range attempts.

Goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel has been impressive in his first three starts, making 13 saves from 16 shots on target. For comparison, Orange County has conceded just 9 shots on target all season. Chances are likely to come, but OCSC will need to be clinical if they hope to beat Spiegel.

Oakland Roots SC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10 -13-7 (8th)

Goals Scored: 35 | Goals Allowed: 48 | Clean Sheets: 7

Players to Watch:

M Wolfgang Prentice

GK Raphael Spiegel

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, success will depend on the defensive discipline that has kept them competitive this season.

Expect a compact, organized shape to frustrate Oakland's high press, with quick transitions through MacKinnon and Bunbury to exploit space behind the Roots' fullbacks. Set pieces could prove decisive, as Brewitt and Tubbs pose a genuine aerial threat, while midfield control from Palomino and Hegardt will be key to neutralizing Peter Wilson and Wolfgang Prentice.

Goalkeeper Alex Rando earned his first clean sheet of the season last week and will need to stay sharp, relying on a backline that has done well to limit quality chances.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8-14-8 (10th)

Goals Scored: 42 | Goals Allowed: 52 | Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch:

F Mataeo Bunbury

GK Alex Rando

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship (Jägermeister Cup Match)

Orange County SC 1-0 Oakland Roots SC (July 26th, 2025, Oakland, CA)

Scoring Summary 30' Bryce Jamison (OC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026

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