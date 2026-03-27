New Mexico United Opens up 2026 Home Campaign Saturday vs Switchbacks FC
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
After 140 days New Mexico United will finally play in front of the home faithful at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
The Black and Yellow have found success against their Rocky Mountain rivals at home with an all time record of 6-0-2 (W-L-D) at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. New Mexico looks to get back on the right foot in front of the home crowd who has been waiting to see their team play after the team played their first two league games on the road.
Players to Watch: Kris Shakes & Valentin Noël:
Goalkeeper Kris Shakes has had an amazing start to the 2026 season. In his first two games Shakes has racked up 12 saves being a big part as to why United has been in all their matches so far this season. After coming in as the starter midway through last season he has made the starting role his own.
Valentin Noël has been a welcome sight for United fans. Since joining the former first round pick of Austin FC has shown his quick explosive talent that can change any match. Noël found success since he came to New Mexico in the middle of last season scoring 4 time for the Black and Yellow.
Scouting the Opponent: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Altitude is usually a big factor for any visiting team coming to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park, but Colorado Springs Switchbacks is the only team in the USL Championship that plays at a higher altitude than New Mexico. Along with the altitude the Switchbacks bring with them Talen Maples who makes his return to Albuquerque after two seasons in the Black and Yellow. The former United captain went north this offseason to Colorado Springs and has made an impact early on this season. The return of any player is notable, but when it is the club's former captain it is a must see.
Where to Watch:
In person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. 1:00 PM MT
Fans can also view the match from home on New Mexico 50, KRQE.com, ESPN+, and Estrella TV or listen on ESPN 101.7 The Team.
Match Previews are powered by Eezee Fiber.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026
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