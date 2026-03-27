Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Saturday, March 28 - 7 p.m.

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TICKETS

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.

MATCHDAY TIMELINE

Box Office Opens: 5:00 p.m.

STM Early Entry: 5:50 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Warm-Ups: 6:15 p.m.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

MATCH PREVIEW

The last time Phoenix came to town, a spot in the Western Conference Final was on the line with FC Tulsa clinching its spot at the death. The Black and Gold hope to ride the momentum from its first league victory of the year last weekend.

PROMOTIONS

Pups at the Pitch: The first 250 fans with pups through the gate this Saturday will receive a free FC Tulsa dog bandana. Dogs are welcome to enjoy the action from the GA Lawn areas, where water bowls will be stationed to keep them cool and hydrated.

Dog owners and their pups must enter through the Oil Derrick entrance (corner of Elgin and Archer) and sign a waiver confirming their dog is up to date on vaccines and that they accept responsibility for their dog's behavior. All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash, and only one dog is permitted per adult.

$1 Beer Section Night is also back for fans to enjoy this weekend.

PLAYER FEATURE

Stefan Lukic's late-match heroics have earned him adoration from the Tulsa faithful. Now, he prepares to face the team whose hearts he broke just four and a half months ago.

STORY OF THE WEEK

Owen Damm's match-winning strike was voted Goal of the Week in the USL Championship. The 22-year-old has been a force on the left side of the field for the Black and Gold and also earned himself a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week.

MATCH UPDATES

Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.

PARKING

Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.

$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $10 Day-Of Parking

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.

PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS

Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!

PRE-MATCH SOCIAL

FC Tulsa's supporter group, 83 United, is throwing a pre-match tailgate and bake sale at Archer & Elgin at 4:00 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!

TEAM SHOP

Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop. Make sure to get the new Philtower kit today before they run out!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026

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