Loudoun United FC Partners with Mobile Hope to Support Local Youth Throughout 2026 Season

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC will partner with Mobile Hope throughout the 2026 USL Championship season to support youth up to the age of 24 in Loudoun County facing housing instability and crisis.

The collaboration focuses on expanding access, raising awareness, and creating meaningful experiences for the young people Mobile Hope serves. Through the partnership, Loudoun United will help highlight the organization's work while welcoming youth to experience matchday at Segra Field.

As part of the initiative, Loudoun United will provide 50 tickets for Mobile Hope youth and staff at every home match during the 2026 season. For many of these young people, the opportunity to attend a match is more than a night at the stadium. It is a chance to feel included, to be part of something bigger, and to experience something many take for granted. Players and club staff will also support donation drives and community efforts aimed at collecting essential items for youth supported by the organization.

On select matchdays, Mobile Hope's outreach truck will be stationed at Segra Field, giving fans the opportunity to learn more, contribute donations, and connect directly with the organization's work in the community.

Founded in Loudoun County, Mobile Hope supports youth experiencing homelessness, housing instability, and crisis situations by providing food, clothing, hygiene products, educational support, and life-skills resources. Through initiatives like "Listen for the Honk," the organization brings essential supplies directly to families and youth across the region, meeting them where they are and ensuring consistent access to support.

Since March 2020, Mobile Hope's outreach has reached more than 500,000 individuals. Along with delivering critical supplies, the organization has built relationships and trust within the community. Many of the youth served take part in that work themselves, helping distribute items and support others alongside staff and volunteers.

"This partnership is about showing up for young people in Loudoun County in a real way," said Karl Sharman, CEO and President of Loudoun United FC. "Mobile Hope is doing important work every day to support youth who need it most. If we can help bring more attention to that work and create opportunities for these kids to feel supported and included, that is what matters."







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