Match Preview: Miami FC vs Rhode Island FC
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET
Location: Miami, Florida
Venue: Pitbull Stadium
Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)
Overview
Miami FC returns home this Saturday for its 2026 home opener, hosting Rhode Island FC at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium. After picking up its first win of the season midweek, Miami will look to carry that momentum into its first match in front of the home crowd.
Miami FC
Miami enters Saturday's match following a 4-2 comeback win over Sporting JAX, a performance that showed both resilience and attacking quality.
After falling behind twice, the team responded each time and took control in the second half, scoring three goals to secure all three points on the road. Contributions came from multiple players, highlighting the group's depth going forward.
With the attack finding its rhythm, Miami will now look to bring that same energy into its home opener while continuing to stay organized defensively.
Rhode Island FC
Rhode Island FC comes into Saturday's matchup following a loss to Louisville City FC in its most recent outing.
With a full week between matches, Rhode Island will arrive in Miami looking to respond and get back on track early in the season.
Miami can expect a focused opponent that will aim to stay organized and take advantage of its chances in front of goal.
Head-to-Head
Rhode Island FC had the edge in last season's meetings, earning 1-0 victories in both matchups in 2025.
Looking Ahead
Saturday marks Miami FC's first home match of the 2026 season, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Pitbull Stadium.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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