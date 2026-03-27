Rowdies Sign Goalkeeper Owen Finnerty to 25-Day Contract

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has signed goalkeeper Owen Finnerty to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval.

Finnerty spent the 2025 season with Forward Madison FC, making two appearances for the USL League One side. Before that, the 25-year-old keeper earned 20 total appearances over two seasons with Inter Miami II in MLS Next Pro.

A native of Michigan, Finnerty started his college career at the University of Michigan in 2019 and remained with the Wolverines for three seasons before transferring to Michigan State University for his senior season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026

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