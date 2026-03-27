Oakland Roots Sports Club Signs Jesse Maldonado Jr. to a 25-Day Contract
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland Roots SC have added winger Jesse Maldonado Jr. on a short-term, 25-day contract ahead of the weekend. Maldonado has been training with the team and will be added to the roster ahead of the home game against Orange County SC on Saturday, March 28. Maldonado previously played for Monterey Bay FC in 2022 and 2023.
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