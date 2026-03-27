Rhode Island FC Completes Two-Game Road Trip at Miami FC Tomorrow

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Miami FC picked up its first USL Championship win of the season on Wednesday with a 4-2 come-from-behind victory at Sporting Club Jacksonville. The visitors picked up all three points in historic fashion after trailing twice, including a 2-1 deficit at halftime, netting three unanswered goals in the second frame to turn the game around. The win was the first time in more than two seasons that Miami scored four goals in a regular-season game, doing so for the first time since a 4-3 win vs. Louisville City FC on Sept. 21, 2023. The come-from-behind victory also marked the first time since October 2023 that the South Florida club had taken all three points on the road after trailing at halftime. The club will return home after an impressive showing against its newest in-state rival, which matched the club's third-best regular-season scoring output of all time and featured for separate goalscorers for the first time in more than two seasons.

Despite Rhode Island FC's 4-2 loss at Louisville City FC over the weekend, the club showed impressive attacking firepower against the back-to-back Players' Shield winners. RIFC peppered LouCity's back line with eight shots on target, which stands as the Ocean State club's third-highest total in a regular-season game, and the highest since its 1-0 win at Birmingham Legion FC on May 14, 2025. The performance was highlighted by a highlight-reel goal from Jojea Kwizera that was a finalist for the USL Championship Goal of the Week. RIFC will hope to carry that momentum into a venue where it has never lost when it visits Pitbull Stadium on Saturday in search of its first win of the 2026 regular season.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Pitbull Stadium to face Miami FC in Week 4 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Miami FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, March 28

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Pitbull Stadium

11310 SW 17th St.

Miami, FL 33199

BROADCAST

ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026

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