Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Saturday, April 11 - 7 p.m.
Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TICKETS
Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.
MATCHDAY TIMELINE
Box Office Opens: 5:00 p.m.
STM Early Entry: 5:50 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Warm-Ups: 6:15 p.m.
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
MATCH PREVIEW
Two of the best back lines in the USL Championship square off, both looking for a signature win in their 2026 Western Conference campaigns. Tulsa enter well rested but face an Orange County side that sits in first place in the West after a midweek victory.
PROMOTIONS
Superhero Night: Come cheer on FC Tulsa with your favorite superheroes at ONEOK Field. Get ready to meet Captain America, Doctor Strange, Wonder Woman and more on the concourse. We also will have a halftime parade on the field for kids dressed up as their favorite character.
STORY OF THE WEEK
FC Tulsa advanced to the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup last week where it will travel to take on Major League Soccer side St. Louis City SC at Energizer Park on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. The match will take place at Energizer Park and will be streamed on Paramount+.
MATCH UPDATES
Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.
PARKING
Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.
$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $10 Day-Of Parking
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.
CATERING
Saturday's premium catering provider is Justin Thompson Restaurant Group.
PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS
Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!
PRE-MATCH SOCIAL
FC Tulsa's supporter group, 83 United, is throwing a pre-match grilled cheese tailgate at the corner Archer & Elgin at 4:00 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!
TEAM SHOP
Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026
- Locomotive Take Unbeaten Form East to Face Hartford Athletic - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Back from Bye, Roots Head to Tampa Bay for Road Tilt Versus Rowdies - Oakland Roots SC
- MUSC Match Preview: Brooklyn vs. Charleston - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies vs Oakland - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Saturday, April 11 - 7 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Sacramento Republic FC: Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Blake Willey Wins First Career Goal of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Las Vegas Lights FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- The Rowdies in the '90s - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Siaha Wins USL Championship Player of the Month for March - Hartford Athletic
- Indy Eleven Signs Somali International Mohamed Omar - Indy Eleven
- Detroit City FC Returns Home to Face Sporting Club Jacksonville - Detroit City FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Rebound at Loudoun United - Louisville City FC
- Battery Unveil '96 Anniversary Kits to Commemorate 30th Anniversary of First League Title - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Falls to Orange County SC, 2-0 - San Antonio FC
- Orange County SC Ends San Antonio FC's Unbeaten Streak in 2-0 Win at Home - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Saturday, April 11 - 7 p.m.
- FC Tulsa Announce 2026 Themes and Promotions Schedule
- Jamie Webber Named to U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for Second Round
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