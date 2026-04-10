Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Saturday, April 11 - 7 p.m.

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TICKETS

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.

MATCHDAY TIMELINE

Box Office Opens: 5:00 p.m.

STM Early Entry: 5:50 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Warm-Ups: 6:15 p.m.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

MATCH PREVIEW

Two of the best back lines in the USL Championship square off, both looking for a signature win in their 2026 Western Conference campaigns. Tulsa enter well rested but face an Orange County side that sits in first place in the West after a midweek victory.

PROMOTIONS

Superhero Night: Come cheer on FC Tulsa with your favorite superheroes at ONEOK Field. Get ready to meet Captain America, Doctor Strange, Wonder Woman and more on the concourse. We also will have a halftime parade on the field for kids dressed up as their favorite character.

STORY OF THE WEEK

FC Tulsa advanced to the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup last week where it will travel to take on Major League Soccer side St. Louis City SC at Energizer Park on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. The match will take place at Energizer Park and will be streamed on Paramount+.

MATCH UPDATES

Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.

PARKING

Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.

$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $10 Day-Of Parking

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.

CATERING

Saturday's premium catering provider is Justin Thompson Restaurant Group.

PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS

Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!

PRE-MATCH SOCIAL

FC Tulsa's supporter group, 83 United, is throwing a pre-match grilled cheese tailgate at the corner Archer & Elgin at 4:00 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!

TEAM SHOP

Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.