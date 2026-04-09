Blake Willey Wins First Career Goal of the Week

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







With 43% of the national fan vote, Republic FC's Blake Willey has marked another career milestone - his first-ever Goal of the Week honor.

The Sacramento native found the back of the net for the eventual game-winner in Saturday's 2-0 win over Western Conference rival Phoenix Rising FC. Forster Ajago skillfully took on his defender to lay the ball off for Willey inside the box. Under pressure, the 18-year-old kept his composure to slot a one-touch shot past the keeper, netting his first career goal and bringing the hometown crowd to their feet.

"It's special to do it in front of home fans and with my family and friends in the crowd," said Willey after the match. "It's really special that people who I'm close to, the people who have followed me on my journey from when I started in the Academy when I was 12 to now, get to be a part of this moment."

Willey becomes the fifth youngest goalscorer in club history, and is the fifth homegrown player from the club's youth academy to record a goal for the First Team.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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