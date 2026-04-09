Orange County SC Ends San Antonio FC's Unbeaten Streak in 2-0 Win at Home

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC defeated San Antonio FC 2-0 in commanding performance at Championship Stadium for Nonprofit Night. After this win, the Orange & Black sit at the top of the Western Conference and third overall in the USL Championship.

Orange County's first big chance came in the 8' minute when Lyam MacKinnon took a shot from outside the box to the center of the net, however, San Antonio goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni stopped the shot before it found its success.

MacKinnon returned for redemption just three minutes later with a left-footed shot that swept past Batrouni and into the net, opening the scoresheet and ending San Antonio's four-game shutout streak.

San Antonio looked for a response, but was unable to find one as goalkeeper Alex Rando kept the Texas team from shooting one in.

In the 34' minute, Chris Hegardt carried the ball to the center of the box for a shot. Batrouni swatted the ball to Yaniv Bazini, who finished the goal with precision to the lower right corner, extending the lead and keeping the County Boy's fire alive.

The first half ended with the Orange & Black ahead by two, making a statement for their opponents to challenge.

The County Boys continued to push for more goals in the second half, but made a defensive pivot as San Antonio tried to make their mark. OCSC continued their trend of controlling the defensive half and prevented SAFC with the opportunity to shoot.

The match ended after four minutes of extra time with Orange County SC sealing the win and giving San Antonio their first loss of the USL Championship season - ending their 6-game unbeaten streak.

Orange County finished with 36% possession to San Antonio's 64%. The Orange & Black took 14 shots with six on target. San Antonio had 13 shots with four on goal.

MacKinnon earned the Man of the Match title for his opening goal, while Rando secured his third shutout of the season.

Orange County SC will celebrate Gnarly's Birthday on April 18, when OCSC takes on Lexington SC. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 2 0 2

SA 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

11' Lyam MacKinnon (Assist: Marcelo Palomino)

34' Yaniv Bazini (Unassisted)

SAN ANTONIO FC

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

23' Yellow Card - Alex Crognale (SAFC)

40' Yellow Card - Jorge Hernandez (SAFC)

49' Yellow Card - Akeem Ward (SAFC)

76' Yellow Card - Chris Hegardt (OCSC)

83' Yellow Card - Tom Brewitt (OCSC)

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-3-2-1)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Nico Benalcazar, Mouhamadou War, Stephen Kelly (90+2' Efren Solis), Kevin Partida, Marcelo Palomino (69' Ousmane Sylla), Chris Hegardt (84' Grayson Doody), Lyam MacKinnon (69' Ethan Zubak), Yaniv Bazini (84' Tyson Espy)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Jamir Johnson, Apollo Marinch, Mataeo Bunbury, Oliver Kurnik

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 36% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 1 |

SAN ANTONIO FC: (3-4-3)

Joseph Batrouni (GK); Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor, Daniel Barbir, Akeem Ward (Christian Sorto), Dmitriy Erofeev (46' Curt Calov), Mikey Maldonado, Emil Cuello (79' Nelson Blanco), Cristian Parano, Santiago Patiño (84' Santiago Suárez), Jorge Hernández (46' Emmanuel Johnson)

Unused Subs: Richard Sánchez (GK); Luke Haakenson, Leonides Urrutia

Head Coach: Carlos Llamosa

Possession: 64% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC v. San Antonio FC

2026 USL Championship Match 6

Date: April 8, 2026

Venue: The Champ, Irvine, CA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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