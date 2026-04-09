What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Rebound at Loudoun United

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC huddle

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC huddle(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Last Saturday, Louisville City FC endured something it hadn't in just over 650 days: a regular-season defeat at Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville's most prominent challenger at the top of the table across the last two seasons, the Charleston Battery, earned the shock result 2-0, providing the back-to-back Players' Shield winner with its first real on-pitch adversity of 2026.

Now, LouCity will have the opportunity to regroup and bounce back Friday evening against a struggling Loudoun United FC side at Segra Field. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

In the words of head coach Simon Bird, Louisville's "play was too slow" against the Battery, as it was held scoreless for the first time this season. Charleston, in the few opportunities it had going forward, was clinical, as it converted two of its three total shots. City's three-match win streak against the Battery was in turn extinguished.

However, especially in recent years, the boys in purple have not allowed a single setback like Saturday affect their next challenge. The last time LouCity lost two straight in regular-season play was in 2023.

Louisville will hope to keep that positive trend going Friday against a team it has historically owned. City has lost to Loudoun just once across 11 league meetings, with the aggregate score standing at 21-8.

Loudoun United, which appointed Australian Anthony Limbrick as its new head coach in the offseason, hasn't started the league season in the way it would have hoped after a breakthrough 2025 campaign. The Virginia-based outfit is one of four Eastern Conference teams still without a win, with two draws and two losses through four matches

In contrast, in 2025, it took until match eight for Loudoun to suffer its second regular-season defeat (May 3 at Las Vegas Lights FC).

Its lone triumph this year came in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on March 17 against West Chester United SC, a pre-professional club. Since then, Loudoun has undergone a four-match winless run, with its most recent result being a 2-2 draw last week versus Birmingham Legion FC. The hosts twice went down to Birmingham, but had an answer each time to earn a point.

Follow Along

- The match will air live on WBKI/The CW and ESPN Louisville's 680 AM and 105.7 FM.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or tune in via CBS Sports' 24-hour soccer channel, Golazo Network.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Streaking no more: The Charleston defeat most notably ended Louisville's club record season-opening winning streaks of four league wins and six across all competitions. City had not lost a regular-season contest since a June trip to North Carolina last season. Its most recent home regular season league defeat at Lynn Family Stadium before last Saturday came on June 22, 2024, to Rhode Island FC.

Nothing like an away day: Not only are the boys in purple unbeaten on the road this year (2-0-0), but no USL Championship club since the beginning of 2024 has recorded more away league victories than Friday's visitors (20). Last year, LouCity won 10 regular-season away matches - tied for the second most in a single season in club history.

Familiar territory: For Louisville's main shot stopper this season, Hugo Fauroux, Friday marks a return to a place he called home for three campaigns. Fauroux donned Loudoun's colors from 2023-25, making 79 league starts over 7,110 minutes. His 219 saves are also the most in the club's history. The Frenchman made the switch to purple in the offseason. To date, he has picked up three clean sheets in five straight starts across all competitions for City.

Beyond his age: One of the major stories coming out of LouCity's impressive start is the play of 17-year-old Academy product Brandon Dayes in defense. Dayes returned to the Louisville lineup last weekend after earning his first call-up to the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for a youth tournament in Portugal. Despite the defeat, Dayes completed nearly 90% of his passes, while also leading the team in duels won with 11 out of 12 deemed successful. His 92.2% pass accuracy in the league season is the best among LouCity players with at least 100 minutes played.

Leader doing leader things: One of the many standout performers from last weekend's action was one of Loudoun's offseason acquisitions: James Murphy. Murphy, the club's new captain this year, netted a key 31st-minute goal from a corner kick to cancel out Tyler Pasher's opener for Birmingham. The former Indy Eleven player also finished tied for the team lead in final third entries (9) and possessions won (7) to earn him a spot on the USL Championship's Week Five Team of the Week.

On the horizon: Following this visit to Virginia, Louisville will play the role of hosts in three consecutive fixtures, including two in cup competitions. The first is a U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 clash with Major League Soccer's Austin FC Tuesday night, followed by one of the club's biggest games of the year: Thunder over Louisville on April 18 against Sporting Club Jacksonville. The stretch wraps up April 25 when Fort Wayne FC comes to town for the first match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. For tickets and more information on each game, visit LouCity.com/schedule/.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026

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