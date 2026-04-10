FC Tulsa Set to Finish off Early Season Homestand against Orange County SC

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa enters the second month of the USL Championship regular season as they prepare to take on Orange County SC on Saturday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

To purchase your tickets, head to fctulsa.com/tickets or call 918-727-2231. The club will be celebrating Superhero Night, featuring your favorite characters hanging out on the concourse along with an on-field halftime parade.

FC TULSA VS ORANGE COUNTY SC

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2026 @ 7:00 P.M. - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: ESPN+, News on 6 Now

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round

San Antonio FC 0:1 FC Tulsa

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 - Toyota Field - San Antonio, Texas

Remi Cabral capitalized on a late miscue from San Antonio FC to give FC Tulsa a 1-0 extra time victory in the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Both sides did not have much luck on the offensive end early on with most shots flying over the frames on either side. The hosts outshot Tulsa 5-4 in the opening 45 minutes, but the Black and Gold were up for the challenge to keep a clean sheet at the half.

FC Tulsa controlled the first 20 minutes of the second half creating several close chances on set pieces including a header from Lamar Batista that was barely ushered out of play. Jamie Webber later hit the crossbar with a chance of his own as a big-time save from Dane Jacomen a few minutes later would be San Antonio's best chance of the match. Neither team could break through as the match progressed to extra time.

Yellow cards were routinely handed out during the physical affair and came back to bite the hosts who went down a man in the 97th minute. The Scissortails took advantage of this to start the second period of extra time as Owen Damm forced an errant back pass that found the feet of Cabral who took the ball around the keeper and pushed Tulsa into the lead.

The attention quickly turned to the defense after that with San Antonio trying desperately for an equalizer. The Tulsa back line held firm, however, and handed their Alamo City counterparts their first defeat of 2026.

KEY STORYLINES

FC Tulsa will continue its 2026 Open Cup campaign in The Lou against Major League Soccer side St. Louis City SC at Energizer Park on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. The match will take place at Energizer Park and will be streamed on Paramount+. The winner of this match will take on the winner of Detroit City FC and Chicago Fire FC in the Round of 16 on April 28 or 29.

Midfielder Jamie Webber earned a selection to the U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round after his standout performance, being active on both sides of the ball for the Scissortails in their 1-0 victory. He recorded a season-high four chances created while logging a team-high 77 touches. On the defensive end, he also logged three interceptions, won all four of his tackles and 12 duels to help keep the clean sheet.

Saturday's match is the fourth consecutive league match at ONEOK Field for FC Tulsa and will be nearly a year since its last home regular season loss (4/12/25 vs. Oakland Roots SC). The Scissortails will look to make a statement against a strong Orange County side before spending five of their next six league fixtures on the road.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen: Starting the last two matches for the Black and Gold, Jacomen has certainly made a name for himself among the Tulsa faithful. He has recorded nine saves across his three starts in 2026 including a Save of the Round nomination for his crucial stop in the 78th minute against San Antonio FC.

Defender Owen Damm: It's a bit early in the season to hand out awards for most improved player, but Damm is making a strong case in the early going in 2026. The Kentucky native has flourished for the Scissortails on the left hand side both in the attack and on the defensive end as shown by his on-ball pressure which forced the turnover that led to Tulsa's 1-0 victory over San Antonio last week in Open Cup play. His pace and ability to create for teammates have cemented him as a key component for the Black and Gold moving forward.

Forward Remi Cabral: Most of the FC Tulsa attack has been a committee approach to begin 2026, but Cabral has impressed in his playing time so far this season largely off the bench. With two goals as a substitute already this year, the Frenchman has shown his ability to become a focal point up top if needed. As the club looks for consistency up top as the season goes on, Cabral is making a strong case to see his number get called.

OPPONENT INFO: ORANGE COUNTY SC

This is the 16th meeting between Tulsa and Orange County with the California side holding a lead in the all-time series with eight victories. Tulsa's 1-0 win against OC last August snapped a six-match winless streak for the club in the series. Kaili ElMedkhar's 24th minute header was the difference after an early red card from the visitors.

Danny Stone is in his second season at the helm and looks to build on the club's seventh seed finish in 2025. They are off to a good start after defeating San Antonio FC 2-0 at the midweek to rise up to first place in the Western Conference. Their defense has been the main component in 2026 having allowed the second fewest expected goals per match (0.77) in the Western Conference behind FC Tulsa (0.67).

Lyam MacKinnon has impressed early for OC in the attack while Nico Benalcázar has been a focal point of their possession leading the USL Championship in passing accuracy (92.34%, min. 100 passes). Alex Rando has also excelled between the sticks this season with three clean sheets.

KEY STATISTICS

- FC Tulsa holds an 18-match home regulation unbeaten streak across all competitions dating back to May 31, 2025 against Birmingham Legion FC.

- Tulsa and Orange County have allowed the fewest and third fewest shots per match in the Western Conference in 2026, with 9.25 and 10.17, respectively.

- FC Tulsa's 2.66 expected goals against are the lowest total in the Western Conference in 2026.

RECENT QUOTES

Head Coach Luke Spencer on Open Cup victory: "It was a gritty performance for us. I think it was a tale of two halves plus overtime, but I'm proud of the fight and the mentality that the guys showed throughout the entire match. We didn't start well but had a positive response in the second half. I'm happy we got the goal in the overtime period and saw out the win."

Spencer on team focus during off weekend: "I think we definitely needed it. We had some guys banged up especially after the overtime game last Wednesday. We've used these days wisely to freshen up and had a good week of training. Our approach stays the same as we have to control the things that we can control."

Lamar Batista on toughness of Western Conference: "The conference is definitely challenging, but for us, we know it's going to be hard. We train harder, I feel like, than most teams just to prepare ourselves for situations like this. Obviously, all the success we had last year, teams are going to spend a little more time in the meeting room scouting us a little harder, so it's not going to be easy, but I think we're prepared. The staff does a good job keeping us on our toes and helping us prepare for each match."

Owen Damm on turning defense into offense: "I think at FC Tulsa, that's kind of our identity on the ball. It's trying to win higher up the field and from there showing our creativity moving forward. Our coaching staff has done a great job establishing that identity for us to play into, and hopefully, we can continue that Saturday against Orange County."

Delentz Pierre on suiting up for the Haitian National Team in pre-World Cup friendlies: "It was an amazing experience. A lot of us say playing for your country is like living a dream. In the moment, you just can't believe that you're there. It was nothing but welcoming spirits from all the Haitian fans. My family and friends were all really proud of me which gives you that extra sense of pride for being able to wear your national team colors."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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