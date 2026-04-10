Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Sacramento Republic FC: Canines at Cashman: Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







It's Canines at Cashman Night! Join the Lights for another exciting night of soccer in Downtown Las Vegas in the company of man's best friend.

Here is everything you need to know before you head to Cashman Field, including information on specific requirements for your dog(s), the Rize Crossbar Challenge, parking, ticketing, and more!

Ticketing

Las Vegas Lights FC has partnered with SeatGeek for the 2026 season. Lights fans will purchase, manage, and access their tickets through the SeatGeek platform.

To explore all ticketing options, including season tickets, flex plans, premium spaces, and more, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

To snag single match tickets for this Saturday's Canines at Cashman matchup against Sacramento Republic FC, click the button below to buy now through SeatGeek.

NOTE: Canines at Cashman features a bring-your-dog to the stadium opportunity. Fans do NOT need to buy an extra or special ticket for their dog. Read more below for more details on the dog check-in process prior to entering the stadium.

BUY TICKETS NOW

Matchday Timeline

5:30 p.m. - Pre-Match Tailgate Party Opens

6:30 p.m. - Gates Open

6:49 p.m. - Warmups Start

7:36 p.m. - Kickoff

Parking

Fans can pre-purchase parking before arriving at Cashman Field. Parking is $10 when pre-purchased online and $13 in-person on match day. Pre-purchase now and streamline your arrival.

BUY PARKING NOW

For directions to Cashman Field and further parking information, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/buy-parking.

Pre-Match Tailgate Party

The pre-match tailgate party is where it's at!

Head to the plaza right outside the front gates starting at 5:30 p.m. to join the party before gates open at 6:30 p.m. The tailgate will feature a live DJ, inflatable fun, merch pop-ups, food and drink, a gaming truck, and so much more!

BONUS: It's Canines at Cashman Night, which means Kiss My Paws will be with us at the tailgate!

Kiss my Paws Rescue is a licensed 501(c)3 non profit organization, dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and placement of dogs in need.

Join us and hang out with adorable, adoptable dogs in search of their new home!

Bringing your Dog to Cashman?

It's Canines at Cashman Night, which means you can bring your dog to the stadium for a grrrrr-eat time!

All you have to do is check in with your dog at our tailgate table at the main entrance to confirm vaccination records and sign your waiver.

Have questions regarding vaccination requirements or seating sections? We've got you covered.

Click on the button below to read more on Canines at Cashman requirements.

READ MORE

"Rize" to the Challenge and WIN $20,000!

Have you ever wanted to win $20,000 by hitting a ball against the crossbar?

Well, today's your lucky day!

One random participant will be chosen for the Rize Crossbar Challenge, where they could win $20,000 by hitting the crossbar 3 out of 5 times.

And even if you don't participate, you can still win with Rize! New account creators get a $250 reward plus $10 every time the Lights score at home!

OPEN ACCOUNT NOW

Some Dogs for the Dawgs

Our Sonora Dogs will be the specialty food item of the match at Canines at Cashman!

Yeah, we know. They look so good. And they taste even better.

Non-Profit of the Match

This Saturday's Non-Profit of the Match is Hope for Prisoners.

Hope for Prisoners offers a variety of training programs for its clients to build and strengthen skills necessary for employment readiness, leadership development and success throughout the reintegration process.

Click on the button below to learn more about Hope for Prisoners.

READ MORE

Stadium Policy FAQs

Can I pay with cash at Cashman Field?

No. Cashman Field is a cashless venue (yes, we understand the irony).

If I'm bringing a bag with me, does it have to be clear?

Yes. Cashman Field operates under a clear bag policy to ensure safety and a smooth entrance for fans.

However, small non-clear clutch bags are permitted, as well as seat cushions that have no pockets or zippered compartments. Exemptions are permitted for medically necessary items.

Can I bring in my own food or beverage?

No. Outside food or beverage is not allowed into Cashman Field. However, one unopened, sealed water bottle per fan is allowed.

How much does parking cost? Can I pre-pay?

Parking is $10 pre-paid online and $13 in-person on matchday. Fans can pre-purchase parking.

Can I bring sunscreen into the stadium?

No. However, thanks to our partners at Comprehensive Cancer Centers, we have sunscreen dispensers available for all fans located outside the bathrooms on both sides of the concourse (one each behind the Sideline GA section and the Endline GA section).

Are there sensory kits available at Cashman Field?

Yes! Visit our Customer Service Booth in the center of the concourse to check out a sensory kit.

For a full list of permitted items, prohibited items, bag guidelines, and more important information, head over to our Fan Code of Conduct page at lasvegaslightsfc.com/matchday/code-of-conduct.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.