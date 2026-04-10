Match Preview: Lexington SC Men Host Rhode Island FC on $1.50 Beer Night
Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington SC men are back home Saturday evening to host Rhode Island FC for the first time in club history.
The Greens got back on track with a 1-1 finish at altitude last weekend, drawing Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on the road. The result made it four points earned in Lexington's last three outings and moved it to 1W-2L-2D overall.
Xavier Zengue became LSC's fourth different scorer this season, while Marcus Epps became the third player to log an assist.
Zengue was also named to the Week 5 Team of the Week for his performance on both sides of the ball.
Through five matches, Lexington leads the USL Championship in tackles with 56 successful challenges. Joe Hafferty tops the club and the league with 15 tackles on 19 attempts.
At home this season, LSC is 1W-1L-1D with two clean sheets.
Speaking of clean sheets, Lexington is one of only four clubs in the Western Conference with multiple clean sheets entering Week 6.
Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.
SCOUTING RHODE ISLAND
Rhode Island FC is still searching for its first win of the campaign after five weeks of play. The club has posted a 0W-1L-2D record through four matches played and sits in 12th place in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
Its four goals are tied for the third-fewest in the league, and its seven goals allowed place Rhode Island in the top third for most concessions.
Dwayne Atkinson, Jojea Kwizera, Logan Dorsey and Clay Holstad have all found the back of the net for the side from the Ocean State. JJ Williams and Leonardo Afonso each have an assist apiece.
$1.50 BEER NIGHT
It will be $1.50 Beer Night at Lexington SC Stadium where fans can enjoy Coors Light and Miller Lite for only $1.50, as well as $2 Modelos.
HOW TO WATCH
Get your tickets to the match! If you cannot make it out, the match will stream live on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026
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Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- LSC Partners with Andy Frain to Provide Security at Lexington SC Stadium
- Match Preview: Lexington SC Men Host Rhode Island FC on $1.50 Beer Night
- LSC Recalls Defender Marqes Muir from Loan
- Lexington Sporting Club Partners with Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth
- Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week