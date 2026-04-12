Lexington Sporting Club Downed by Rhode Island FC

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - A tough night for Lexington SC Saturday ended 3-1 in favor of Rhode Island FC.

Two first-half goals from Rhode Island put Lexington behind the eight ball early, forcing the club to play from behind.

Aldair Sanchez and Jojea Kwizera accounted for the first two scores of the evening, and Leo Afonso accounted for a third in the 68' minute.

Lexington did not throw in the towel, however, threatening several times in the final 15 minutes of play.

That determination led to Jacob Greene's first goal of the season off a lovely assist from Tarik Scott in his USL Championship debut.

LSC ultimately fell short of a second goal, moving to 1W-3L-2D with the result.

GOALS

RI: 22' Aldair Sanchez

RI: 27' Jojea Kwizera (assist: JJ Williams)

RI: 68' Leo Afonso (assist: Noah Fuson)

LEX: 85' Jacob Greene (assist: Tarik Scott)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty (71' Javain Brown), Kendall Burks, Arturo Ordóñez, Jacob Greene (90' Xavier Zengue), Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps, Michael Adedokun (80' Tarik Scott), Nick Firmino (71' Malik Henry-Scott), Phillip Goodrum

RI: Koke Vegas, Aldair Sanchez, Hamady Diop, Karifa Yao, Frank Nodarse, Clay Holstad, Hugo Bacharach (88' Grant Stoneman), Leo Afonso (70' Amos Shapiro-Thompson), Agustín Rodríguez (56' Noah Fuson), Jojea Kwizera (70' Nick Scardina), JJ Williams (88' Logan Dorsey)

UP NEXT

LSC hits the road for some USL After Dark action next Saturday. The club will travel to Irvine to take on Orange County SC for a 10 p.m. ET kickoff.

Lexington Sporting Club Postmatch Quote Sheet

Lexington SC vs Rhode Island FC April 11, 2026

MASAKI HEMMI -- HEAD COACH

On the result: "It's a difficult stretch right now. I thought we were great in the first 15 minutes and the last 15 minutes. In the middle, I would say we lost a lot of duels in the first and second ball moments. They were very good at what they were doing, and we couldn't stop what they were trying to do. I think we got hit with punches after the first 15 minutes. We were definitely not aggressive enough in the first 15-20 minutes or so. We got punched in the mouth, and from there, we just went downhill. We need to be mentally very strong in terms of approaching the game."

On moving forward: "We need to give everybody a chance right now. We got enough injuries right now that there's some players who can get opportunities. I think it's my fault. We have to play the guys that are showing up in the training sessions and making the most out of it. Our team mentality when we face adversity is not strong enough, and it starts from myself. We have to make sure we tackle that next week. Just try to move on from this game, make sure we're learning what went wrong in the game, and then tackle the next game."

JACOB GREENE -- DEFENDER

On his goal: " I was just trying to get in the box and get into a dangerous spot because we were chasing the game. The ball came to me, and luckily I got a goal. It was just about pushing to get a goal and pushing to come back."

TARIK SCOTT -- FORWARD

On his first assist in his league debut: " Obviously, it's an unfortunate result, but I'm excited and happy to make my debut and get my first big assist. I wish it was in better circumstances, but it's a long season with ups and downs, so we just have to ride it out."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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