Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Miami FC

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Busy Week: San Antonio returns home after a busy two-week stretch for its fifth match in the last 13 days. SAFC was on the road this past week in California, playing at Monterey Bay last Saturday followed by Orange County on Wednesday.

Shutdown Defense: San Antonio defense has been solid through the start of the season, leading the league with four clean sheets. SAFC has conceded the third-fewest goals in USL Championship and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni currently holds the third-highest save percentage at 83.3%.

Double Trouble: The creative attacking duo of Cristian Parano and Jorge Hernandez is off to a strong start in the campaign, with Parano leading the league with three assists and Hernandez leading with 20 chances created.

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USL Championship Match #7 - San Antonio FC vs. Miami FC

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 3-1-2 (11 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)

Miami FC: 2-1-2 (8 pts; 4 th place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: Miami holds the upper hand in the short history between the clubs at a 3-1-0 advantage. San Antonio's lone win came in May 2022, a 2-0 victory on the road.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvMIA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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