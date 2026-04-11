Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Miami FC
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Busy Week: San Antonio returns home after a busy two-week stretch for its fifth match in the last 13 days. SAFC was on the road this past week in California, playing at Monterey Bay last Saturday followed by Orange County on Wednesday.
Shutdown Defense: San Antonio defense has been solid through the start of the season, leading the league with four clean sheets. SAFC has conceded the third-fewest goals in USL Championship and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni currently holds the third-highest save percentage at 83.3%.
Double Trouble: The creative attacking duo of Cristian Parano and Jorge Hernandez is off to a strong start in the campaign, with Parano leading the league with three assists and Hernandez leading with 20 chances created.
---------------
USL Championship Match #7 - San Antonio FC vs. Miami FC
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT
Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 3-1-2 (11 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)
Miami FC: 2-1-2 (8 pts; 4 th place in Eastern Conference)
All-time Series: Miami holds the upper hand in the short history between the clubs at a 3-1-0 advantage. San Antonio's lone win came in May 2022, a 2-0 victory on the road.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvMIA
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Miami FC - San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay FC Travel East to Visit Indy Eleven in Search of First Road Win - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Miami FC
- San Antonio FC Adds Landry Walker on USL Academy Agreement
- San Antonio FC Falls to Orange County SC, 2-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week