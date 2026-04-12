Roots off to Strongest Start in Club History Following 2-2 Draw at League Leaders Tampa Bay Rowdies
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland faced a tough challenge heading on a cross country trip to league first-place side Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night in St. Petersburg. But Roots rose to this challenge, adding the first blemish to the Rowdies' previously perfect record in a 2-2 draw that results in the strongest five-game start to a season in Roots history.
The match didn't begin the way Oakland was hoping for, as Tampa Bay got on the board in just the third minute of the match after some heavy pressure and flustered ball movement from Roots led to a turnover at the top of the box and a strong shot on target. Kendall McIntosh made the initial save but the rebound went straight to Rowdies' Marco Micaletto on the left side who buried the second chance opportunity to make it 0-1 early.
Rowdies nearly doubled their lead on a counterattack in the 8th minute, but the finishing attempt bounced off the Oakland post and right into the gloves of McIntosh.
Roots were able to settle down after these two early bits of attacking from Tampa Bay and earned one back in the 12th minute when a great through ball up the left side from David Garcia found Wolfgang Prentice with space to run in behind. Prentice finished his run with a pinpoint cross into the box which found the foot of Tampa Bay's Charlie Ostrem who inadvertently buried it into his own net to level the match at 1-1.
Following the goal, Roots began to use Tampa's high press strategy against them, making long but efficient passes, and forcing the Rowdies to burn a lot of energy chasing them around the pitch still early in the match.
Just as it looked like the first half was destined to end in a draw, Tampa Bay regained their one goal lead in the dying seconds of added time when a good dribble through midfield led to an outlet pass towards the right wing where Dion Acoff took a few touches before sending in a last ditch cross into the box. At the end of that cross was Russell Cicerone who booted the ball right before it hit the turf inside the six-yard box, and found twine to make it 1-2 Rowdies.
Roots returned the favor in the early moments of the second half when a long ball on a counter attack from Faysal Bettache found Prentice, who took an incredible midair touch to beat the defender, leaving him all alone in the back. Prentice chipped the ball just over the charging keeper and the ball leisurely bounced into the abandoned net to bring the match level once again at 2-2 in the 49th minute.
For the rest of the match, spectators were treated to what was very apparently a bout between two high-level clubs. The sides traded great scoring chances for the remainder of regulation, but neither could capitalize to find a game winner before the final whistle blew.
Oakland is now 2-2-1 on the young season, their best record through five games of a regular season in club history. They will look to extend this record next Saturday, April 18th at home when Roots return to the Oakland Coliseum to host FC Tulsa at 7 PM PT.
Oakland Roots SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies
USL Championship | April 11, 2026
Venue: Al Lang Stadium | St. Petersburg, FL
Kickoff: 4:30 PM PT
Weather: 77°F, Clear Skies
SCORELINE:
OAK: 2
TB: 2
SCORING SUMMARY:
TB: Marco Micaletto 3'
OAK: Charlie Ostrem (OG) 12'
TB: Russell Cicerone 45'+
OAK: Wolfgang Prentice 49'
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
TB: Max Schneider 90' (yellow card)
OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Kendall McIntosh, Tommy McCabe, David Garcia, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Wolfgang Prentice (Danny Trejo), Peter Wilson, Tyler Gibson (Neveal Hackshaw), Julian Bravo (Jesus De Vicente), Bertin Jacquesson (Florian Valot), Michael Edwards, Faysal Bettache (Jackson Kiil)
Unused subs: Ali Elmasnaouy, Alejandro Caracheo Luna
Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corner Kicks: 1 | Fouls: 9 | Offside: 1 |
TAMPA BAY LINEUP: Jahmali Waite, Nathan Dossantos, Brian Schaefer, Charlie Ostrem, Dion Acoff (Pedro Dolabella), Marco Micaletto (Louis Pérez), Max Schneider, Lewis Hilton (Evan Conway), Matt Myers (Mattheus Oliveira), Russell Cicerone, Sebastian Cruz
Unused subs: Yanis Leerman, Alexander Rodriguez, Karsen Henderlong, Austin Pack
Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 7 | Fouls: 10 | Offside: 2 |
Images from this story
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Oakland Roots with possession vs. the Tampa Bay Rowdies
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