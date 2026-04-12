Locomotive Rolls Past Hartford Athletic with Commanding 4-0 Road Victory

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC turned in a dominant road performance, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Hartford Athletic to win their fourth straight league match and remain unbeaten in 2026, posting a 6-0-1 overall record.

Eric Calvillo opened the scoring in the 12 th minute, firing a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom corner to give Locomotive a 1-0 lead.

Amando Moreno won a penalty that Tony Alfaro converted to double the advantage to 2-0. Kofi Twumasi flicked a header following a corner in the 32 nd minute, setting up Diego Abitia for a close-range finish to make it 3-0, and his first goal in league play this season.

Hartford struggled to generate consistent chances, while El Paso remained organized defensively. After a saved attempt by Moreno, Gabi Torres capitalized on the rebound, finishing from the center of the box to extend the lead to 4-0.

Locomotive managed the match comfortably, with Sebastian Mora-Mora making key saves to secure the clean sheet and seal an emphatic road victory.

Locomotive faces Houston Dynamo FC on the road in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 15, before returning home to take on Texas rival San Antonio FC on Saturday, April 18, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

HFD 0, ELP 4

Trinity Health Stadium

ATTENDANCE: 3299

GAME NOTES

Los Locos improve to 6-0-1 in 2026, including a 4-0-1 mark and four straight wins in league play, earning 13 points and remaining in second place in the Western Conference behind Orange County SC (14 points). The seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions ties the best start in club history, matching the 2021 season, when the Locomotive went 4-0-3 through their first seven matches. The five unbeaten matches to open a road season rank second in club history, behind only 2019, when the club went unbeaten in its first seven road matches (3-0-4).

Diego Abitia and Gabi Torres each scored their first regular-season goals of the match. Abitia's came in the 32 nd minute on a left-footed shot from close range, assisted by Kofi Twumasi. It marked his second goal of the season after scoring in the opening match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Laredo Heat. Torres's goal came in the 64 th minute on a left-footed shot from the center of the box after Amando Moreno's attempt was saved. The goal was Torres's first of the season after returning from injury and the seventh of his Locomotive career.

Tonight's four Locomotive goals mark the second time this season the team has achieved the feat, after scoring four against New Mexico United in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Locomotive has scored four or more goals 11 times in club history, including nine in USL Championship play.

El Paso's boots are on fire. Los Locos have scored 20 goals over seven matches, including 14 in five USL Championship contests. Seven players have contributed in league play, with Amando Moreno and Rubio Rubín leading the charge with four apiece.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Eric Calvillo 12', Tony Alfaro 24', Diego Abitia 32' (Kofi Twumasi), Gabi Torres 64'

LINEUPS

ELP - (5-4-1) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz, Álvaro Quezada, Eric Calvillo (Carl Sainté 66'), Daniel Gómez (Robert Coronado 81'), Gabi Torres (Jimmy Farkarlun 66'), Diego Abitia (Beto Avila 66'), Amando Moreno (Omar Mora 66')

Subs Not Used: Abraham Romero, Kenny Hoban

HFD - (3-1-4-2) Sadat Anaku Ada (Thomas Presthus 65'), Sebastian Anderson, Adrián Diz Pe, Britton Fischer, Beverly Makangila (Christos Hadjipaschalis 81'), Junior Moreira (Abdullah Taofeek 68'), Michee Ngalina, Adewale Obalola (Andrés Hernández 45'), Jordan Scarlett, Gerold Siaha Ngnepi, Augustine Williams

Subs Not Used: Enzo Balsini de Garcia E Carvalho, Spencer Gordon

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Diego Abitia 36', Gabi Torres 54', Palermo Ortiz 74'

HFD - Adrian Diz Pe 56'

MATCH STATS: HFD | ELP

GOALS: 0|4

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 42| 58

SHOTS: 12|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|7

SAVES: 3|3

FOULS: 18|13

OFFSIDES: 8|1

CORNERS: 1|5







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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