Blake All-Time Goals Leader After Game Winner

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven extended its current USL Championship unbeaten streak to four (2-0-2) and its unbeaten run at home to six (5-0-1) dating back to last season with a 3-1 victory over Monterey Bay FC in front of 9,101 fans at Carroll Stadium.

Boys in Blue midfielder Jack Blake became the club's all-time leader in goals with his 28th on a bicycle kick in the 55th minute. The fourth-year Indy Eleven player broke a tie with Eamon Zayed (2016-17) with the goal that put his team ahead 2-1. The Nottingham, England, native has scored three goals in three matches in all competitions this season, increasing his career total in USL-C play to 44.

Captain Aodhan Quinn set up the record-breaking score with a corner kick into the area that defender Paco Craig headed on goal. The ball caromed off the head of Monterey Bay goalkeeper Fernando Delgado high into the air. Blake established position inside the far post and delivered a bicycle kick into the back of the net.

Veteran midfielder Cam Lindley moved into the USL-C Top 20 all-time in assists by setting up the first Boys in Blue goal in the 14th minute. The Carmel native played a phenomenal through-ball from midfield to forward Bruno Rendon, who made a fantastic run from the wide right flank across the back line and delivered a classy finish for his team-high third goal in five games this season. Lindley, who leads Indy Eleven with two assists on the campaign, is tied for 19th all-time with 32 career assists in USL-C play.

Forward Loic Mesanvi recorded his first USL-C goal in the 68th minute to seal the victory. Defender Anthony Herbert played a brilliant header in the midfield off a goal kick past the back line to the speedy Mesanvi, who chested it down and took his time before finishing inside the far post.

Indy Eleven travels to Eastern Conference opponent Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday, April 19 at 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+.

The next Boys in Blue home game at Carroll Stadium is "Retro Night" and the opening of Prinx Tires USL Cup play vs. Union Omaha on Sat. Apr. 25 at 7 p.m.

Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs, pro-rated Season Tickets, and Flex Mini-Plans.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 3:1 Monterey Bay FC

Sat., Apr. 11, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly sunny, 65 degrees

Attendance: 9,101

2026 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 2-1-2 (+2), 8 pts, #7 in Eastern Conference

Monterey Bay FC: 0-4-2 (-7), 2 pts, #12 in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Bruno Rendón (Cam Lindley) 14'

MB - Wesley Leggett (Omari Glasgow) 51'

IND - Jack Blake 55'

IND - Loïc Mesanvi (Anthony Herbert) 68'

Discipline Summary

MB- Joel Garcia Jr. (caution) 25'

IND - Noble Okello (caution) 32'

MB- Zackery Farnsworth (caution) 75'

MB- Eduardo Blancas (caution) 82'

IND - Hesron Barry (caution) 83'

IND - Kian Williams (caution) 87'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Kian Williams 75'), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Hayden White, Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi, Noble Okello (Edward Kizza 75'), Bruno Rendón (Hesron Barry 69').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Logan Neidlinger, Makel Rasheed, Reice Charles-Cook, Mikah Thomas.

Monterey Bay FC Line-Up: Fernando Delgado, Joel Garcia Jr., Zackery Farnsworth, Kelsey Egwu, Luka Malesevic, Ryuga Nakamura (Belmar Joseph Jr. 60'), Nick Ross, Ilijah Paul, Sebastian Lletget (Eduardo Blancas 60'), Omari Glasgow (Adrian Rebollar 73'), Giorgi Lomtadze (Wesley Leggett 45').

Monterey Bay FC Subs Not Used: Abdel Talabi, Nico Gordon, Ciaran Dalton.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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