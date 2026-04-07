Eric Dick Named to USL-C Team of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven goalkeeper Eric Dick has been selected to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" after recording a season-high seven saves against defending champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium. In the 90th minute, he denied former teammate Albert Dikwa of his 60th career USL-C goal with a diving save on a volley from inside the area to protect a 1-0 lead.

The Carmel native and Butler product helped lead Pittsburgh to the 2025 title, winning the USL Championship MVP and Prinx Playoff MVP after allowing no goals in 450 minutes in four playoff games. Dick led the league with 15 clean sheets last season, ranking second in the league in saves (78) and goals against average (0.78).

He set a Pittsburgh record with 30 shutouts in two seasons there, winning the 2024 USL-C "Goalkeeper of the Year" and Golden Glove awards with a league-best 0.69 goals against average, a 79.1% save percentage, and a Goals Prevented mark of -11.06. His total of 14 shutouts in the 2024 regular-season is tied for third on the all-time list, as the Hounds conceded the fewest goals in the Championship.

Dick moved into third place in the USL-C in saves (16) and 10th in save percentage (76.2). In his 2026 Indy Eleven debut on March 8, Dick was nominated for the USL-C "Save of the Week".

In his USL-C career, the 6'5 Dick is sixth in regular season shutout percentage (36.8%), tied for 16th in clean sheets (16), and 27th in saves (262).

Dick played four games for the Boys in Blue in 2021, recording a clean sheet.

The 2017 BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year for Butler was the first keeper selected in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft at pick #13 by Sporting Kansas City. He signed with Minnesota United FC in 2022.

Indy Eleven continues its three-match homestand on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Monterey Bay FC in the annual "Kick for a Cause" game. Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is the spotlight partner. The match is part of the 2026 Scarf Series, so fans can purchase a ticket + knit scarf here.

Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs, pro-rated Season Tickets, and Flex Mini-Plans.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.