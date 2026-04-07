Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship named defender Xavier Zengue to its Week 5 Team of the Week following a fantastic display at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last weekend.
Zengue scored in the 11' minute of the match, his first of the season and second with the club dating back to last year. It was a brilliant far-post finish for the fullback after being set up perfectly by Marcus Epps on the play.
Defensively, he was just as sharp.
Zengue recorded a perfect five tackles in five attempts to lead both sides, while also making four interceptions, three clearances and two recoveries.
Additionally, the Minnesota native won nine of 13 duels.
The award marks the second for Zengue since joining LSC. He was previously named to the 2025 Week 15 Team of the Week bench.
2026 Team of the Week Awards
Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)
Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)
Week 5: Xavier Zengue
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Charleston Battery - Brooklyn FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week for Week 5 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- USL Team of the Week Named for Week 5 - Loudoun United FC
- Sacramento Native Blake Willey Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Eric Dick Named to USL-C Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Charleston Battery's Pirmann, Pakhomov Headline USLC Team of the Week for Week 5 - Charleston Battery
- On-Loan Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich Returns to Minnesota United FC - Brooklyn FC
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