Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship named defender Xavier Zengue to its Week 5 Team of the Week following a fantastic display at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last weekend.

Zengue scored in the 11' minute of the match, his first of the season and second with the club dating back to last year. It was a brilliant far-post finish for the fullback after being set up perfectly by Marcus Epps on the play.

Defensively, he was just as sharp.

Zengue recorded a perfect five tackles in five attempts to lead both sides, while also making four interceptions, three clearances and two recoveries.

Additionally, the Minnesota native won nine of 13 duels.

The award marks the second for Zengue since joining LSC. He was previously named to the 2025 Week 15 Team of the Week bench.

2026 Team of the Week Awards

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 5: Xavier Zengue







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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