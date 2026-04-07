Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that defender Frank Nodarse has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5. The first RIFC player to be named to the Team of the Week in 2026, the defender earns league recognition after leading Rhode Island FC to its second-straight clean sheet across all competitions, holding Detroit City FC scoreless for the first time in Saturday's 0-0 tie at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Nodarse, who spent time in multiple positions across the back line in a full 90-minute shift, led the team's defensive effort with a team-high five clearances, six interceptions and 10 duels won while winning a game-high five fouls. Showing versatility through numerous contributions on the attack, Nodarse also led the team with five total dribbles, entering the attacking third a team-leading nine times and taking three touches in Detroit's 18-yard box. Nodarse was one of the most active players on the ball in Saturday's tie, ranking second on the team with 77 touches.

Nodarse, who was named to the Team of the Week's bench in Week 2, is the first Rhode Island FC player to be named to the USL Championship's best 11. He joins Jojea Kwizera, who made the bench in Week 3, as one of two players to earn league-wide recognition this season.

In three seasons with the Ocean State club, Nodarse ranks third all-time with 77 appearances 6,059 minutes across all competitions, playing all but nine games in the club's history. He is RIFC's highest-scoring defender, and fifth-highest scoring player ever, with eight career goals. On the defensive end of the ball, Nodarse is the club's all-time regular-season leader with 78 career interceptions and ranks second with 195 clearances. His selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week is the fifth in his Rhode Island FC career.

Prior to his time with the Ocean State Club, Nodarse played with former USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC Toros from 2022 to 2023. There, the Cuban native made 46 appearances and 37 starts, tallying 3,317 regular-season minutes, one goal and three assists. Nodarse's USL career began in 2020, where he split time with Fort Lauderdale CF (now Inter Miami CF II) of USL League One and Charleston Battery in 2020-21. Nodarse has international experience at the youth level, most notably playing for the Cuba Under-20 National Team during the 2018 CONCACAF Championship.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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