San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Tiago Suarez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for the second straight week following the team's draw at Monterey Bay F.C.

Suarez earns his second consecutive award another solid shift as part of San Antonio's back line, with the defense recording its fourth straight clean sheet in league competition. The Rocklin, California native made eight clearances and a game-high six recoveries to hold Monterey Bay to just three shots on target, while winning 11 of 15 duels and completing 94% of his passes.

Suarez makes it eight weekly selections for San Antonio through the first five weeks of the campaign.

San Antonio closes out a two-match road trip Wednesday, April 8 with a visit to Orange County SC. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 5

GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven

D - Xavier Zengue, Lexington SC

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC

D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Kilil Pakhomov, Charleston Battery

M - Christian Pinzon, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC

F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Niall Reid-Stephenson, New Mexico United

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Anthony Siaha (HFD), Nathan Dossantos (TBR), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Danny Griffin (PIT), Max Schneider (TBR), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Blake Willey (SAC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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