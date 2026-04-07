Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Charleston Battery

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) returns to Maimonides Park on Saturday night to host Charleston Battery, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET on April 11.

Saturday's matchup presents a tough test against one of the USL Championship's early standout teams. Charleston enters the match with a 3-1 record, currently sitting third in the league, powered by a dynamic and in-form midfield group.

Jeremy Kelly has been a key playmaker for Charleston, recording three assists in just six matches this season. Veteran Emilio Ycaza, now in his fourth year with the club, leads the team in scoring after netting two goals off the bench against Birmingham Legion FC. Meanwhile, Russian midfielder Kirill Pakhomov has added balance and efficiency, contributing one goal and one assist while maintaining a steady presence in the center of the pitch.

For Brooklyn, Saturday night marks an opportunity to reset after a challenging stretch. Following the club's historic first win, Brooklyn has dropped four consecutive matches and is currently searching for answers in attack, having gone multiple games without scoring. Despite the results, there have been encouraging signs, particularly down the left side, where full back So Nishikawa and winger Markus Anderson have consistently created dangerous moments and provided energy going forward.

Defensively, goalkeeper Jackson has been a bright spot since returning from injury, delivering strong back-to-back performances to keep Brooklyn within reach in recent matches.

With two weeks to rest and regroup, Brooklyn FC will look to turn the page in front of the home crowd and find a way to break through against a strong Charleston side.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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