Sacramento Native Blake Willey Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 5 Team of the Week. For his performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Western Conference rival Phoenix Rising FC, Republic FC midfielder Blake Willey has been named to the league's weekly top squad.

Willey helped Republic FC capture an early lead in the 10th minute. After Forster Ajago beat his defender, Willey kept his composure to put a one-touch shot past the keeper for his first career goal. The stellar strike was also nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week; fans can vote for the weekly honor now through Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. PT at USLChampionship.com.

This is 18-year-old Willey's first Team of the Week selection of the 2026 campaign. Last year, he earned two weekly honors for his breakout performance. In 27 appearances and 1,590 minutes - both new club records for academy products - he became the first homegrown player to record three assists in First Team competition.

Willey first joined Republic FC's youth academy in 2017 at age 10 and featured in every age group before signing a professional contract at age 16 in November 2023. He is among a group of nine players to begin their pro career with the club's First Team, and over 60 players who have earned First Team opportunities through USL Academy Contracts.

Republic FC is back in action on the road this Saturday against Las Vegas Lights. Kickoff from Cashman Field is at 7:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on FOX40, the FOX40+ streaming app, and ESPN+.

The club returns to Heart Health Park on Tuesday, April 14, hosting MLS side Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are now on sale today at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as this match is expected to sell out.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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