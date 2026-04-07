Charleston Battery's Pirmann, Pakhomov Headline USLC Team of the Week for Week 5

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery midfielder Kirill Pakhomov and Head Coach Ben Pirmann were named to the league's Week 5 Team of the Week.

PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS

The duo of accolades put a bow on the Battery's triumphant Week 5, where they defeated Louisville City FC, 0-2, on the road in a statement result.

Coach Pirmann earns his first Coach of the Week honors after his tactical tweaks led to the Battery knocking off the league leaders. Charleston were deployed in a different formation that featured four changes from the previous league game's starting lineup. The boss's adjustments proved decisive as the Battery secured their first away win against Louisville, while both snapping the hosts' 26-game regular season home unbeaten streak and securing his 100th win in the USL Championship in the process.

Pakhomov was active on both sides of the ball, scoring the Battery's second goal, along with registering five duels won, three recoveries, three clearances, one interception and two shots on target. The Russian midfielder has been putting in progressively stronger performances in his first professional season and he ended the match with the highest player rating (8.3) by FotMob.com.

The Battery have now earned four Team of the Week selections in 2026.

Additionally, Jeremy Kelly claimed a spot on the Team of the Week Bench after notching an assist, five recoveries, two duels won, one clearance and one interception.

Charleston will wrap up their current away stretch with their next match on April 11 against Brooklyn FC. The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., April 18, against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on national television at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven

D - Xavier Zengue, Lexington SC

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC

D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Kirill Pakhomov, Charleston Battery

M - Christian Pinzon, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC

F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Niall Reid-Stephenson, New Mexico United

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Anthony Siaha (HFD), Nathan Dossantos (TBR), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Danny Griffin (PIT), Max Schneider (TBR), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Blake Willey (SAC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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