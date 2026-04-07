Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC forward Christian Pinzon was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5 on Tuesday morning.

Pinzon earned his spot on the Team of the Week after an impressive performance at El Paso, scoring a first half equalizer that would keep the Lights in the fight for three points against the Locomotive.

El Paso took an early lead courtesy of Salvadoran international Amando Moreno, but Pinzon brought the Lights back to the game in the 22nd minute. The team's captain sprinted into the box after a Ben Mines cross-shot and drove the ball past Locomotive goalkeeper Abraham Romero to level the scoreline.

The Lights were not able to hold on to the draw, losing 3-2 in yet another close match.

Besides the goal, Pinzon had a 92% pass success rate, a 67% dribble success rate, and made nine ball recoveries.

Las Vegas Lights FC return to Cashman Field this Saturday, April 11 against Sacramento Republic FC for Canines at Cashman. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 5:

GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven

D - Xavier Zengue, Lexington SC

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC

D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Kilil Pakhomov, Charleston Battery

M - Christian Pinzon, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC

F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Niall Reid-Stephenson, New Mexico United

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Anthony Siaha (HFD), Nathan Dossantos (TBR), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Danny Griffin (PIT), Max Schneider (TBR), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Blake Willey (SAC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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