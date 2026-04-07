Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Christian Pinzon was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5 on Tuesday morning.
Pinzon earned his spot on the Team of the Week after an impressive performance at El Paso, scoring a first half equalizer that would keep the Lights in the fight for three points against the Locomotive.
El Paso took an early lead courtesy of Salvadoran international Amando Moreno, but Pinzon brought the Lights back to the game in the 22nd minute. The team's captain sprinted into the box after a Ben Mines cross-shot and drove the ball past Locomotive goalkeeper Abraham Romero to level the scoreline.
The Lights were not able to hold on to the draw, losing 3-2 in yet another close match.
Besides the goal, Pinzon had a 92% pass success rate, a 67% dribble success rate, and made nine ball recoveries.
Las Vegas Lights FC return to Cashman Field this Saturday, April 11 against Sacramento Republic FC for Canines at Cashman. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.
See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 5:
GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven
D - Xavier Zengue, Lexington SC
D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC
D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC
M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Kilil Pakhomov, Charleston Battery
M - Christian Pinzon, Las Vegas Lights FC
M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC
F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Niall Reid-Stephenson, New Mexico United
Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery
Bench - Anthony Siaha (HFD), Nathan Dossantos (TBR), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Danny Griffin (PIT), Max Schneider (TBR), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Blake Willey (SAC)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Charleston Battery - Brooklyn FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week for Week 5 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- USL Team of the Week Named for Week 5 - Loudoun United FC
- Sacramento Native Blake Willey Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Eric Dick Named to USL-C Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Charleston Battery's Pirmann, Pakhomov Headline USLC Team of the Week for Week 5 - Charleston Battery
- On-Loan Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich Returns to Minnesota United FC - Brooklyn FC
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