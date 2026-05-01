Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Lexington SC: Saturday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights welcome Lexington SC to Cashman Field for a key match to climb the Western Conference standings.

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (1-4-2, 11th in Western Conference) vs Lexington SC (1-3-3, 9th in Western Conference)

When: Saturday, May 2

Where: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch: FOX5, 5DRVtv 5.4, ESPN+

The Lights are set to host Kentucky-based side Lexington SC this Saturday in a showdown that promises to be finger-lickin' good.

The circumstances surrounding both sides so far aren't that tasty, though.

Vegas hasn't won a match since March 28, when they beat Monterey Bay 1-0 at home courtesy of a Johnny Rodriguez penalty kick.

From that point onwards, the Lights have been unable to win in four matches. In their last Championship match at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Vegas succumbed to the Roots in a 4-2 defeat. This past weekend, the Lights drew 1-1 in in regulation to USL League One side AC Boise for their Prinx Tires USL Cup debut at home, losing the opportunity to earn an additional point in a post-match penalty shootout that ended up favoring Boise 4-2.

As for Lexington, they won their last match this weekend: a clear 4-2 victory over Forward Madison FC in their first Prinx Tires USL Cup match. However, their last Championship win took place more than a month ago, when they thrashed Brooklyn FC 3-0 on March 25.

Both teams arrive at this weekend's match after a winless month, barely missing out on the playoff qualifying slots by a few points.

For this reason, the stakes are high for both sides as they enter this contest in dire need of three points.

A Positive Record

Fun Fact: The Lights have never lost against Lexington. At home or away, Vegas stays undefeated.

What makes this fact less interesting (and fun) is that both sides have only played twice against each other in their entire history, as Lexington joined the league in 2025.

Vegas is still unbeaten in our records, for what it's worth.

The first time this Saturday's rivals faced off was on April 12 in Kentucky in what ended up being an uneventful, scoreless draw.

The second match took place on August 30th at Cashman Field, when the Lights earned three points courtesy of a mistake from Lexington goalkeeper Brooks Thompson, who conceded a strange own goal and gifted the Lights a valuable win.

Keys to the Match

Read on to discover the keys to victory this Saturday under the Vegas sky.

Oalex Anderson: Pure Speed in Attack

Oalex Anderson has hit the ground running for the Lights, scoring a beautiful goal in his debut at Oakland Roots.

A speedy attacker who can be deployed as a striker or as a winger, the Vincentian icon is back from injury and is ready to become a key option within Devin Rensing's wide array of options up front.

His athleticism and pace are unmatched in the league, which make him a significant threat to any team's defensive line. On top of that, he's a darn good finisher, as his 19 goals in 53 USL Championship matches for North Carolina FC make more than evident.

An illuminated Oalex Anderson could become an important asset as the Lights fight for victory on Saturday evening.

Phillip Goodrum: Another Peter Wilson?

Last match preview, we mentioned 2025 USL Championship Golden Boot Peter Wilson's goal drought in the league... and he went on to score a hat trick against the Lights.

This time, the one going through a dry streak is Lexington's Phillip Goodrum.

The former Louisville City striker has started in seven matches for Lexington in the Championship, remaining unable to score.

But his goalscoring ability can't be put in doubt. Last season, he scored 13 goals in 23 starts for Louisville, helping his team win the Players' Shield as one of its best individual performers.

All it takes is for him to find his spark. And the Lights must now allow that to happen if they want to win this Saturday.

Blaine Ferri: Lexington's Soul

Blaine Ferri has been Lexington's prime mover in midfield.

A force in both creation and destruction, Ferri has formed a formidable partnership in center midfield with former Louisville City star Aaron Molloy, becoming one of the team's best players this season.

Ferri leads Lexington in chances created (13) and has impressive stats regarding tackles (2.0), interceptions (1.6), and recoveries (6.4) per 90 minutes.

Given his importance for Lexington's proper functioning, it's essential that the Lights box him in and not allow him any creative liberty if they don't want Lexington to take control of the action.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026

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