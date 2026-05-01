Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 5/2/26
Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Familiar Foes: San Antonio is 11-4-5 against Colorado Springs in the regular season, and 14-4-6 in all competitions. Colorado Springs notched its first win over SAFC since 2019 last time out, a 1-0 result at Weidner Field in October 2025, but will still be looking for the team's first-ever win at Toyota Field. Since 2019, SAFC holds a +17 goal differential over the Switchbacks with nine clean sheets.
Defend 210: San Antonio has allowed just one goal at home this regular season, holding opponents scoreless at Toyota Field since the team's home opener on March 7.
Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 43 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 38-0-5 in a streak dating back to October 2021.
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USL Championship Match #9 - San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT
Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 4-1-3 (15 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: 2-2-2 (8 pts; 8 th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: SAFC holds a commanding lead in the overall series at 14-4-6, but the Switchbacks were able to claim their first victory since 2019 with a 1-0 win at Weidner Field last October. Colorado Springs will be searching for its first-ever win at Toyota Field.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvCOS
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