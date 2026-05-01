Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 5/2/26

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Familiar Foes: San Antonio is 11-4-5 against Colorado Springs in the regular season, and 14-4-6 in all competitions. Colorado Springs notched its first win over SAFC since 2019 last time out, a 1-0 result at Weidner Field in October 2025, but will still be looking for the team's first-ever win at Toyota Field. Since 2019, SAFC holds a +17 goal differential over the Switchbacks with nine clean sheets.

Defend 210: San Antonio has allowed just one goal at home this regular season, holding opponents scoreless at Toyota Field since the team's home opener on March 7.

Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 43 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 38-0-5 in a streak dating back to October 2021.

---------------

USL Championship Match #9 - San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-1-3 (15 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: 2-2-2 (8 pts; 8 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC holds a commanding lead in the overall series at 14-4-6, but the Switchbacks were able to claim their first victory since 2019 with a 1-0 win at Weidner Field last October. Colorado Springs will be searching for its first-ever win at Toyota Field.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvCOS







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.