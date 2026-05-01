FC Tulsa Look to Carry Momentum to the Golden State

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa head back to the Golden State to take on Monterey Bay FC in a Western Conference clash on Sunday, May 3 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Cardinale Stadium.

MONTEREY BAY FC VS FC TULSA

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SUNDAY, APRIL 29, 2026 @ 6:00 P.M. CT - CARDINALE STADIUM - SEASIDE, CALIFORNIA

Watch: ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

El Paso Locomotive FC 1:4 FC Tulsa

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Southwest University Park - El Paso, Texas

Things got hairy for the hosts early as a red card in the 11th minute put Tulsa up a man. Chances were pretty even through the first half, but the Scissortails were able to capitalize right before the break as midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski found the head of forward Remi Cabral in the second minute of stoppage time.

That goal from the Black and Gold appeared to fire up El Paso who dominated possession to begin the second half and converted a well-deserved penalty kick to level the match at a goal apiece. Their lead would last all of 99 seconds, however, as Cabral did his best high kick routine for his second goal of the match becoming the first Tulsa player with multiple goals in a match this season.

The Scissortails were able to extend their lead in the 73rd minute on a near identical goal to their first with a pair of substitutes connecting as forward Kalil ElMedkhar put a ball in the six-yard box that was finished off by fellow forward Nelson Pierre for his first goal of the regular season. ElMedkhar then decided to get in on the fun himself as he slotted home another ball from Kocevski in the 84th minute to seal the deal.

KEY STORYLINES

Cabral's brace brought him up to three goals in the regular season and five across all competitions, both team highs. Kocevski, meanwhile, became the first Tulsa player with multiple assists in a match this season. Wednesday's match also saw two season debuts for the Scissortails with midfielder Giordano Colli making his return from injury and midfield Academy product Zion Siranga making his club debut just two days before his 18th birthday.

After an up-and-down start to the year which in many ways mirrored that of last season, Tulsa will look to build momentum after their best result so far in 2026. 2025 saw the club reel off a club record 14-match regular season unbeaten streak after a positive result against El Paso two months into the season. The Scissortails hope for a similar season trajectory as they look to reach their lofty preseason expectations in the Western Conference.

After scoring just five goals in their opening six league contests, the Black and Gold nearly doubled that total against a short-handed Locomotive side. Head coach Luke Spencer's side will look to maintain their finishing boots as the third month of their 2026 campaign gets underway.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Lamar Batista: Last season's USL Championship All-League Second Team selection has picked up right where he left off in 2026. Through seven league matches, Batista ranks second in the Western Conference with 42 clearances and second for Tulsa in interceptions (6) and duels (61). The Oklahoma City native has simultaneously stepped into a deeper leadership role as one of the primary returners from last season's success.

Midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski: One Tulsa player has played every single minute so far in the regular season, and that has been the newcomer from the Empire State. Kocevski has become more confident and integral in the attack as the season has progressed shown by his pair of assists on Wednesday night, the first Scissortail to do so since Justin Portillo in April 2024.

Forward Remi Cabral: The Frenchman is picking up steam for the Black and Gold with three goals in the last two games. He has scored in all three competitions for Tulsa this season and has started the last four matches for head coach Luke Spencer.He will be called upon to continue this form as Tulsa look to maneuver this momentum into May.

OPPONENT INFO: MONTEREY BAY FC

This is the seventh meeting between Tulsa and Monterey Bay with the Scissortails currently undefeated against their West Coast counterparts. Last August, the California side appeared on their way to their first victory in the series, but two late goals from Stefan Lukic and Arthur Rogers earned three road points for the Scissortails to keep their league unbeaten streak alive.

After a sluggish start to the season, Monterey Bay parted ways with former head coach Jordan Stewart and named Alex Covelo as his replacement this past Wednesday. The 47-year-old has previously served as the head coach for the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS along with other coaching stops in La Liga and abroad.

Covelo inherits a club that currently ranks last in the Western Conference in points (2), goals scored (3) and goal differential (-10) through seven matches. Wesley Leggett and Omari Glasgow will look to steer the Monterey attack back on track while Fernando Delgado will be their man between the sticks.

KEY STATISTICS

- FC Tulsa are unbeaten in six matches against Monterey Bay FC, tied for their second most against any opponent with Miami FC and behind Las Vegas Lights FC (11).

- FC Tulsa 0.96 expected goals allowed per match are the second lowest rate in the Western Conference in 2026.

- Entering this match, Tulsa have allowed the fewest shots per match in the Western Conference (9.29) while Monterey Bay ranks last in the USL Championship in shots on target (14).

- Zion Siranga became the fifth youngest player to make his debut for FC Tulsa on Wednesday night in El Paso:

1. Nate Worth - 16 years, 48 days - 4/15/23

2. Santiago Sanchez - 16 years, 91 days - 4/20/24

3. Jesús Ferreira - 17 years, 137 days - 5/10/18

4. Angel Bernal - 17 years, 211 days - 9/25/22

5. Zion Siranga - 17 years, 364 days - 4/29/26

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on victory in El Paso: "I'm very proud of the team. We've been working hard to improve in the final third, and to score four goals, I think it's a byproduct of the work that we've been putting in but also staying true to the process. We've had games previously where we've hit the post and the crossbar. We've created a lot of chances but just hadn't hit the back of the net. We knew a performance like that was coming, so I'm glad that we could execute."

Spencer on expectations from Monterey Bay after midweek news: "You never know. For us, we have to be open-minded to what their approach will be. Sometimes, there can be a lift in spirit and morale for a new coach, but we're not going to know their approach until we kick off. We have to be open-minded, but the focus needs to be on ourselves and our process and who we are and having a good performance."

Jeorgio Kocevski on takeaways from midweek win: "It builds a lot of confidence. To come out of EL Paso with four goals is very important for us. I think we see good things on the training pitch, and that's why we're all so confident that we have the goals in us. Gelling with the guys and getting more and more time to learn what each player likes has really helped me get more involved in the attack as well. The coaches trusting me to move up the field and provide like that is big for me and everyone."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026

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