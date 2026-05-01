Switchbacks FC Sign Kisa Kiingi to a 25-Day Contract

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed defender Kisa Kiingi to a 25-day contract for the 2026 season in the USL Championship.

Kiingi arrives in Colorado Springs after a strong stint with Minnesota United's second team, where he made 14 appearances, scored one goal, and logged 845 minutes on the pitch.

"Kisa brings with him a physical presence defensively, along with some versatility that can add to the competition within the squad," said Alan McCann. "He is a very driven, hard-working character, which is a key part of quickly integrating into the locker room, so we feel that fit is a perfect one."

Before turning professional, Kiingi built an impressive collegiate career at Cornell University from 2021 to 2024. Over four seasons, he appeared in 59 matches, recording seven goals and eight assists while establishing himself as a reliable and dynamic presence in the squad. In his senior year, Kiingi served as team captain, showcasing leadership both on and off the field. His performances earned him All-Ivy League Honorable Mention recognition, capping off a standout collegiate tenure.

"I'm excited and grateful for this opportunity," said Kiingi. "I'm ready to get to work with the team."

Name: Kisa Kiingi

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Date of Birth: June 10, 2002

Age: 23

Hometown: Bethesda, Md







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