San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez and defender Alex Crognale have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the team's 3-2 Copa Tejas victory on Saturday.

Hernandez recorded two goal contributions, scoring San Antonio's second goal and going on to assist the game-winner at the end of regulation. The 25-year-old added three chances created to add to his league-leading total of 27 this year, also registering four shots to his own credit.

Crognale receives his second consecutive selection for his efforts on the offensive and defensive ends. The center back launched a ball from 70 yards out to put SAFC up early in the 16th minute and posted six clearances and four interceptions to help contain the El Paso's offense.

Hernandez and Crognale lead San Antonio with three selections each through the first seven weeks of the season.

San Antonio FC opens up group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup this weekend, hosting Birmingham Legion FC Saturday, April 25. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 7

GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC

D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery

D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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