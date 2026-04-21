San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez and defender Alex Crognale have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the team's 3-2 Copa Tejas victory on Saturday.
Hernandez recorded two goal contributions, scoring San Antonio's second goal and going on to assist the game-winner at the end of regulation. The 25-year-old added three chances created to add to his league-leading total of 27 this year, also registering four shots to his own credit.
Crognale receives his second consecutive selection for his efforts on the offensive and defensive ends. The center back launched a ball from 70 yards out to put SAFC up early in the 16th minute and posted six clearances and four interceptions to help contain the El Paso's offense.
Hernandez and Crognale lead San Antonio with three selections each through the first seven weeks of the season.
San Antonio FC opens up group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup this weekend, hosting Birmingham Legion FC Saturday, April 25. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 7
GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC
D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery
D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic
D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC
D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC
F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Oakland Roots SC: Wednesday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Diz Pe Claims USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Hartford Athletic
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks Players & Head Coach Named to Team of the Week for Week 7 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Blaine Ferri Named to Week 7 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- Charleston Battery's Nathan Messer Named to Week 7 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 7 - Loudoun United FC
- Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to Team of the Week 7 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hounds' Striker Dikwa Wins Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Signs Jacksonville Native, Academy Talent Ethan Underwood to USL Championship Roster - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at New York Cosmos: Saturday, 2PM - Brooklyn FC
- Preview: Battery Travel to Rhode Island for Wednesday Clash - Charleston Battery
- Sazerac Company Joins LouCity, Racing as Cornerstone Partner - Louisville City FC
- Miami FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
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Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week
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- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward EJ Johnson for Remainder of 2026 Season
- San Antonio FC Defender Alex Crognale Named to USL Championship Team of the Week