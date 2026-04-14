Markus Anderson Named USLC Player of the Week; Jackson Lee Earns Team of the Week Honors
Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC forward Markus Anderson has been named USL Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for Week 6 after a statement performance in Brooklyn's 3-0 win over Charleston Battery at Maimonides Park.
Anderson pulled the strings all match long, finishing with a goal and two assists as Brooklyn ran rampant in attack. He set the tone early, helping create the opener before springing a fast break that led to Stefan Stojanovic doubling the lead. In the second half, Anderson got on the scoresheet himself, finding space in the box and converting to cap off a dominant showing.
The forward was a constant problem for Charleston's backline, creating chances, drawing four fouls, and battling throughout with nine duels won.
Behind him, goalkeeper Jackson Lee secured the clean sheet and earned a place on the Team of the Week bench. Lee came up with four saves on the night, including multiple key stops to shut the door as Charleston pushed for a way back into the match.
The 3-0 result marked one of Brooklyn's most complete performances of the season, with attacking quality and defensive control on full display from start to finish.
Brooklyn FC returns home on Tuesday, April 21, as they host Sacramento Republic FC at Maimonides Park. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM ET. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.
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