San Antonio FC Defender Alex Crognale Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Alex Crognale has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench following the team's two matches in Week 6.

Crognale earns his second call-up to the league's list, making six recoveries and five clearances in the road match against Orange County with a 91% passing accuracy. The center back followed with another 90-minute shift against Miami, putting two shots on target while registering six clearances, tallying five recoveries and winning 100% of his duels to help SAFC secure its fifth clean sheet.

SAFC has had a player on every Team of the Week this season, with nine total selections to date.

San Antonio heads to rival El Paso Locomotive FC this Saturday, April 18 to kick off the first leg of the 2026 Copa Tejas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 6

GK - Alex Rando, Orange County SC

D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC

D - Tony Alfaro, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Anthony Herbert, Indy Eleven

D - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Markus Anderson, Brooklyn FC

F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC

Coach - Danny Stone, Orange County SC

Bench - Jackson Lee (BKN), Brandon Dayes (LOU), Alex Crognale (SA), JP Scearce (PHX), Sebastien Tregarthen (BHM), Russell Cicerone (TBR), Lyam MacKinnon (OC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026

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