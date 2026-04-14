Blake & Herbert Named to USL-C "Team of the Week"

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake and defender Anthony Herbert have been selected to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" after helping the Boys in Blue extend their unbeaten streak to four with a 3-1 victory over Monterey Bay FC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

Blake became the club's all-time leader in goals with his 28th on a bicycle kick in the 55th minute. The fourth-year Indy Eleven player broke a tie with Eamon Zayed (2016-17) with the game-winning goal that put his team ahead 2-1. The Nottingham, England, native has scored three goals in three matches in all competitions this season, increasing his career total in USL-C play to 44. He is tied for 13th in the league in goals this season with two in two games, and he ranks fifth in franchise history with 103 appearances in all competitions. This is the 13th time in his Boys in Blue career that Blake has earned "Team of the Week" honors.

Captain Aodhan Quinn set up the record-breaking score with a corner kick into the area that defender Paco Craig headed on goal. The ball caromed off the head of Monterey Bay goalkeeper Fernando Delgado high into the air. Blake established position inside the far post and delivered a bicycle kick into the back of the net.

The 6'4 Herbert played a brilliant header from the midfield past the back line off a goal kick to record his first Boys in Blue assist and set up forward Loïc Mesanvi's first USL-C goal in the 68th minute. The Brooklyn, New York, native led the team in chances created (3) and blocks (2), anchoring the defense that allowed just two shots on target.

On the season, Herbert is tied for 15th in the USL-C in blocks (4) and he is second on the team in clearances (20). He has started and played the full 90 in the past three matches.

Herbert is in his third year in the USL-C after starting his pro career with FC Haka in Finland's top division in 2022-23. He is a Trinidad International who made his National Team debut in September of 2022 after playing collegiately at St. John's.

Indy Eleven has had five different players earn USL-C "Team of the Week" in five games this season.

The Boys in Blue travels to Eastern Conference opponent Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday at 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+ and Sirius XM FC 157.

The next Indy Eleven home game at Carroll Stadium is "Retro Night" and the opening of Prinx Tires USL Cup play vs. Union Omaha on Sat. Apr. 25 at 7 p.m.

Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs, pro-rated Season Tickets, and Flex Mini-Plans.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.