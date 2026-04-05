Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







(Indianapolis) - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake tied the franchise record with his 27th career goal in the Boys in Blue's 1-1 draw vs. defending USL champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Carroll Stadium on Saturday night.

In his 200th career USL Championship regular-season match, Blake put Indy Eleven on top by converting his franchise-best 11th consecutive penalty kick for the Boys in Blue in the 20th minute. Blake tied Eamon Zayed for the top spot all-time in club history. It is Blake's 43rd career goal in USL-C regular-season play and it was his second goal in two matches this week. In his first appearance of 2026, he scored Tuesday vs. Union Omaha in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Indy Eleven goalkeeper Eric Dick made a season-high seven saves in the match against the team that he helped lead to the 2025 title, winning the USL Championship MVP and Prinx Playoff MVP after allowing no goals in 450 minutes in four playoff games.

The Boys in Blue continue their three-match homestand next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Monterey Bay FC in the annual "Kick for a Cause" game. Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is the spotlight partner. The match is part of the 2026 Scarf Series, so fans can purchase a ticket + knit scarf here.

Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs, pro-rated Season Tickets, and Flex Mini-Plans.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Sat., Apr. 4, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Cloudy, 53 degrees

Attendance: 8,304

2026 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 1-1-2 (0), 5 pts, #8 in Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 2-2-1 (-2), 7 pts, #7 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Jack Blake (penalty) 20'

PIT - Eliot Goldthorp 90+1'

Discipline Summary

PIT- Victor Souza (caution) 36'

IND - Bruno Rendón (caution) 39'

IND - Noble Okello (caution) 74'

Indy Eleven Line-Up:Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Hayden White, Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi, Noble Okello, Jack Blake (Dylan Sing 82'), Bruno Rendón.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Logan Neidlinger, Edward Kizza, Makel Rasheed, Reice Charles-Cook, Mikah Thomas, Hesron Barry.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Line-Up: Nico Campuzano, Victor Souza, Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Junior Etou (Eliot Goldthorp 68'), Danny Griffin (captain), Bradley Sample (Robbie Mertz 77'), Perrin Barnes (Max Viera 82'), Charles Ahl, Sam Bassett, Albert Dikwa.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Subs Not Used: Trevor Amann, Mitch Budler, Warren Agostoni, Aldi Flowers-Gamboa, Illal Osumanu, Jackson Walti.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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