Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
(Indianapolis) - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake tied the franchise record with his 27th career goal in the Boys in Blue's 1-1 draw vs. defending USL champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Carroll Stadium on Saturday night.
In his 200th career USL Championship regular-season match, Blake put Indy Eleven on top by converting his franchise-best 11th consecutive penalty kick for the Boys in Blue in the 20th minute. Blake tied Eamon Zayed for the top spot all-time in club history. It is Blake's 43rd career goal in USL-C regular-season play and it was his second goal in two matches this week. In his first appearance of 2026, he scored Tuesday vs. Union Omaha in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Indy Eleven goalkeeper Eric Dick made a season-high seven saves in the match against the team that he helped lead to the 2025 title, winning the USL Championship MVP and Prinx Playoff MVP after allowing no goals in 450 minutes in four playoff games.
The Boys in Blue continue their three-match homestand next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Monterey Bay FC in the annual "Kick for a Cause" game. Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is the spotlight partner. The match is part of the 2026 Scarf Series, so fans can purchase a ticket + knit scarf here.
Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs, pro-rated Season Tickets, and Flex Mini-Plans.
The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.
Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.
For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.
USL Championship
Indy Eleven 1:1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Sat., Apr. 4, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.
Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis
Weather: Cloudy, 53 degrees
Attendance: 8,304
2026 USL Championship Records
Indy Eleven: 1-1-2 (0), 5 pts, #8 in Eastern Conference
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 2-2-1 (-2), 7 pts, #7 in Eastern Conference
Scoring Summary
IND - Jack Blake (penalty) 20'
PIT - Eliot Goldthorp 90+1'
Discipline Summary
PIT- Victor Souza (caution) 36'
IND - Bruno Rendón (caution) 39'
IND - Noble Okello (caution) 74'
Indy Eleven Line-Up:Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Hayden White, Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi, Noble Okello, Jack Blake (Dylan Sing 82'), Bruno Rendón.
Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Logan Neidlinger, Edward Kizza, Makel Rasheed, Reice Charles-Cook, Mikah Thomas, Hesron Barry.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Line-Up: Nico Campuzano, Victor Souza, Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Junior Etou (Eliot Goldthorp 68'), Danny Griffin (captain), Bradley Sample (Robbie Mertz 77'), Perrin Barnes (Max Viera 82'), Charles Ahl, Sam Bassett, Albert Dikwa.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Subs Not Used: Trevor Amann, Mitch Budler, Warren Agostoni, Aldi Flowers-Gamboa, Illal Osumanu, Jackson Walti.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026
- Monterey Bay FC Share Points against San Antonio FC in Third Home Game - Monterey Bay FC
- San Antonio FC Plays to Scoreless Draw at Monterey Bay F.C. - San Antonio FC
- Phoenix Rising Falls, 2-0, to Sacramento Republic FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Locomotive Stay Unbeaten with 3-2 Home Win over Las Vegas Lights FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Penalty Decides Tight Contest as Orange County SC Suffers First Loss of Season - Orange County SC
- California Dreaming: Niall Reid-Stephen's Goal Lifts United in Orange County - New Mexico United
- Republic FC Dominates Early in 2-0 Triumph over Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC's Comeback Falls Short in Loss at El Paso Locomotive FC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Draw at Weidner Field against Lexington SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Miami FC Battles Heat, Hartford Athletic to Scoreless Tie - Miami FC
- Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies Find Late Winner in Jacksonville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Sporting JAX Men Battle to the End in Late Loss to Tampa Bay - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Louisville City Suffers Rare Home Loss, Ending Near Two-Year Streak - Louisville City FC
- Louisville City Suffers Rare Home Loss, Ending Near Two-Year Streak - Louisville City FC
- Detroit City Battles to Road Point in Scoreless Draw at Rhode Island FC - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Splits Scoreless Tie with Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- United Earns 2-2 Draw with Birmingham - Loudoun United FC
- Xavier Zengue Scores in LSC's 1-1 Draw at Colorado Springs - Lexington SC
- Battery Race Past Louisville in 0-2 Road Win on Goals by Kissiedou, Pakhomov - Charleston Battery
- Goldthorp's Late Goal Earns Road Draw at Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Look to Extend Strong Start against New Mexico United - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at El Paso Locomotive FC: Saturday, April 4, 6:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Inaugural Winner of Regional Talent Competition the Search to be Crowned at Rhode Island FC's Third-Annual 401 Night, Presented by Santoro Oil - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.