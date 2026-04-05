Xavier Zengue Scores in LSC's 1-1 Draw at Colorado Springs

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Lexington SC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 1-1 draw Saturday evening out West. An early goal from Xavier Zengue set the tone, but a late penalty for the home side drew the clubs even.

Only 11 minutes into play, Marcus Epps put his defender through the spin cycle just outside the box. After beating his man, the winger delivered a perfect ball to the back post where Zengue tapped it in.

The goal was Zengue's first of the season, as was Epps' assist.

Two early substitutions favoring offense over defense for Switchbacks FC put Lexington under heavy pressure in the second half. The pressure eventually resulted in LSC fouling inside its box and Khori Bennett converting the ensuing penalty kick attempt.

With one minute left to play in stoppage time, Nick Firmino nearly had the match winner. While standing just in front of goal, he redirected an incoming shot with the heel of his boot. However, the well-positioned goalkeeper for Colorado Springs was able to fall on it to preserve the 1-1 scoreline.

With the result, Lexington moved to 1W-2L-2D on the season.

GOALS

LEX: 11' Xavier Zengue (assist: Marcus Epps)

COS: 79' Khori Bennett (P)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty, Javain Brown (53' Kendall Burks), Arturo Ordóñez, Jacob Greene, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps (80' Michael Adedokun), Xavier Zengue, Alfredo Midence (70' Nick Firmino), Phillip Goodrum

COS: Christian Herrera, Garven Metusala (75' Aidan Rocha), Talen Maples, Matt Mahoney, Patrick Burner, Sam Williams (85' Levonte Johnson), Sadam Masereka (61' Jonas Fjeldberg), Brennan Creek (61' Adrien Pérez), Frank Daroma, Yosuke Hanya (85' Juan Tejada), Khori Bennett

UP NEXT

LSC is back home Saturday, April 11, to host Rhode Island FC for the first time in club history. It will also be the first $1.50 Beer Night at Lexington SC Stadium where fans can enjoy Coors Light and Miller Lite for only $1.50.

XAVIER ZENGUE - 11 ¬Â² MINUTE







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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