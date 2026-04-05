Rhode Island FC Splits Scoreless Tie with Detroit City FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC forward Leo Afonso races to the ball

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC forward Leo Afonso races to the ball(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC kept its second-straight shutout at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, finishing its two-game homestand with a scoreless tie vs. Detroit City FC. Despite holding the advantage in several attacking categories, including a 14-4 advantage in shots and a 19-10 edge in crosses, RIFC did not do enough to break down Detroit's stringent back line as both squads split the points in Pawtucket.

Despite a frustrating night on the attack, Rhode Island FC (0W-2L-2T) nearly changed the narrative just three minutes into the game when Frank Nodarse connected with Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez's cross from the top of the six-yard box. Nodarse's close-range effort hit the outside of the right-side netting before the play was flagged narrowly offsides.

Detroit City FC (2W-1L-1T) found its best opportunity of the half just nine minutes later when Tommy Silva sent a cross that nearly curled into the back of the net, before goalkeeper Koke Vegas palmed the effort out of the goalmouth with a diving save. The rebound nearly found a pair of Detroit forwards at the back post, but Hamady Diop swooped in to clear the chance away from danger. From there, RIFC launched a quick counter attack as Clay Holstad sent Leo Afonso racing into space down the left wing. Afonso cut into the box, but his near-post effort flew just north of the crossbar.

Afonso's shot began a dominant stretch of play for the homeside, who outshot Le Rouge 8-1 through 45 minutes. Although Detroit took just one shot, it was the only shot on target for either team in the first half and nearly shocked the Ocean State club in the 43rd minute. Jeciel Cedeño looped in a cross from a tight angle, connecting with Darren Smith, who drilled a strong close-range header on frame. Vegas dove in to scoop up the chance, however, denying Smith with a sharp reflex save to keep the game scoreless going into halftime.

The second half showed more of the same, with the Ocean State club holding a 6-3 edge in shots and testing the Detroit goal with the only two shots on target of the half. As the half wore on both sides had dangerous chances to break the deadlock, beginning when JJ Williams got on the end of a dangerous turnover in the final third in the 70th minute. Williams laid the ball off to a streaking Jojea Kwizera on the left side, but Kwizera's quick shot was blocked by Detroit defender Devon Amoo-Mensah, who slid in at the last moment to deny the effort. Ten minutes later, Ates Diouf nearly broke through down the other way, taking a first-time volley out of the air from close range and forcing a quick reaction from Vegas, who made a vital stop before the play was flagged offside.

RIFC turned up the pressure in the final ten minutes, coming closest to the back of the net through a close-range Afonso header in the 84th minute and Dwayne Atkinson's long-range effort two minutes later, but Detroit goalkeeper Carlos Herrera was up to the task on both occasions, making a pair of crucial saves to preserve a point for Detroit.

Despite RIFC's defense holding Detroit to a season-low four shots and keeping its second-consecutive clean sheet across all competitions, the Detroit back line was just as strong. After 90 minutes, a tight defensive battle finished scoreless on 401 Night in Pawtucket.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will travel to Kentucky for its first-ever meeting with Lexington SC on Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Then, the Ocean State club will return to Centreville Bank Stadium in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 when it takes on Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the next home games are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Goalkeeper Koke Vegas kept his second-straight clean sheet across all competitions. The shutout was his third of the season, and the 24th of his Rhode Island FC career.

Rhode Island FC outshot Detroit 14-4, holding the visitors to their lowest point total this season.

RIFC have surpassed the 10-shot mark in every game this season, out-shooting opponents in five of its six games across all competitions in 2026.

Leo Afonso (3 shots) and Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez (5 shots) led the attacking effort for RIFC. As of Saturday, April 4, Afonso leads the USL Championship with 20 shots.

RIFC led Detroit in several attacking categories: shots inside the box (8-4), passes in the opposition half (203-145), passes in the final third (87-67), crosses (19-10) and final third entries (54-46).

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Leo Afonso

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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