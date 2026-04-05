Goldthorp's Late Goal Earns Road Draw at Indy

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Eliot Goldthorp slammed home the rebound of a Charles Ahl shot at the start of stoppage time to secure a point on the road for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with a 1-1 draw at Indy Eleven tonight at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Jack Blake put Indy (1-1-2) ahead with a penalty kick in the 20th minute after the Hounds were called for handling in the box. But the Hounds (2-2-1) cashed in late in a match where they had 65 percent of possession and a 14-10 edge in shots.

With the draw, 15 of the 18 all-time meetings between the Hounds and Indy have been settled by one goal or fewer.

First half

The Hounds' edge in possession forced Indy to concede free kicks in dangerous positions often, and the team's first big chance came when Sam Bassett zipped a direct kick just wide of the right post in the 12th minute.

But it was Indy who got on the board first on a play that began with a corner kick headed only to the top of the box by the Hounds. Josh O'Brien struck a shot back toward goal, and the ball struck the extended arm of Ahl, leading the referee to point to the penalty spot. Blake converted with a shot down the middle as the Hounds conceded first for the fourth time in as many road matches.

Ahl forced a good save from former Hounds goalkeeper Eric Dick in the 40th minute with a low free kick that nearly slipped through traffic from 30 yards away. Three minutes later, Bassett got another chance to test Dick from 20 yards out, and his hard, curling shot was punched over the bar by Dick.

Second half

Hounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano made a pair of critical saves after the interval, the first coming in the 51st minute when he cut off the angle to deny Bruno Rendón after the striker received a pass darting into the right side of the box.

The second huge save came in the 76th minute when Loïc Mesanvi timed a perfect counter-attacking run to get behind the defense. Charging off his line, Campuzano got a leg out to block the ball away, denying Indy a second goal.

As the game grew late the Hounds created more chances throwing extra players forward. Albert Dikwa struck a firm, turning volley off a waist-high pass from Danny Griffin in the 90th minute, but the skilled strike was too close to Dick, who was able to smother the shot.

As stoppage time began, Griffin attempted a shot from the top of the box that was blocked to the right side by the defense. The ball was played backward to Ahl, who hit a bouncing shot that forced a save from Dick. Ahl's rebound sprung loose outside of the 6-yard box, and with players falling in front of goal, Goldthorp arrived first to put home his second goal in as many matches after scoring midweek in the U.S. Open Cup.

Modelo Man of the Match

Sam Bassett was active in an attacking role with team-highs of three chances created, eight total crosses and connecting on 41 of 50 total passes (82 percent), which includes a team-leading 17 of 24 in the final third. He also won possession six times - third on the team - and won a pair of free kicks.

What's next?

For the first time in three weeks, the Hounds don't have a midweek match, giving them a full week (and a day) to get ready for a trip south to face Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday, April 12. The Legion (0-2-2) drew 2-2 tonight at Loudoun United FC.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza; Junior Etou (Eliot Goldthorp 68'), Danny Griffin, Bradley Sample (Robbie Mertz 77'), Perrin Barnes (Max Viera 82'); Sam Bassett, Charles Ahl; Albert Dikwa

Indy Eleven lineup (4-3-3) - Eric Dick; Aodhan Quinn, Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Hayden White; Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Jack Blake (Dylan Sing 82'); Loïc Mesanvi, Noble Okello, Bruno Rendón

Scoring summary

IND - Jack Blake 20' (penalty)

PIT - Eliot Goldthorp 90+1'

Discipline summary

PIT - Victor Souza 36' (caution - reckless foul)

IND - Bruno Rendón 39' (caution - reckless foul)

IND - Noble Okello 74' (caution - delaying restart)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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