Orange County SC Look to Extend Strong Start against New Mexico United

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC and New Mexico United will meet for the 14th time on Saturday night in Irvine, where OCSC will look to build on its undefeated start, while the visitors aim to climb out of the early-season pack. Both teams return significant cores from their 2025 playoff squads, and both teams are set on a return to the postseason in 2026, setting the stage for a tactical battle between a defensively stout home side and an attack-minded road opponent.

Orange County SC sits 2nd in the Western Conference with an impressive 2-2-0 record (8 points, +2 goal difference) through four matches, boasting the league's stingiest defense with just two goals conceded. Recent results highlight their resilience. The Black & Orange have emphasized defensive organization and set-piece efficiency early on, with clean sheets in their last two league outings. At Championship Soccer Stadium, where they are unbeaten in 2026, OCSC will look to control pos session and frustrate

New Mexico's transition game while capitalizing on their home Spring Break Beer Fest atmosphere.

New Mexico United have had a rockier start, sitting 10th in the West at 1-2-0 (3 points, -1 goal difference) after three matches. They opened their campaign with two road defeats before securing their first win last week against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. New Mexico is a club with great attacking potential, but they have shown defensive vulnerabilities away from Isotopes Park. With four goals scored already, United possesses firepower but must tighten up on the road, where they have yet to earn a point in 2026. The visitors will rely on quick counters and midfield creativity to disrupt Orange County's shape and avoid falling further behind in the early standings race.

Expect a tightly contested affair with Orange County dictating tempo through midfield control and defensive solidity, while New Mexico United hunts for opportunities on the break, hoping to exploit any transitional lapses.

Given OCSC's home dominance and clean-sheet form versus NMU's recent goal-heavy output, the match could feature early tension followed by late drama, potentially decided by a single set piece or clinical counter. Fans should anticipate a physical, high -stakes Western Conference showdown that could set the tone for both clubs' playoff aspirations in 2026.

Orange County SC will host Pups on the Pitch in another midweek match against San Antonio FC on April 8. For tickets and more information about Pups on the Pitch, to fetch tickets, click HERE.

New Mexico United Keys to the Match:

For New Mexico United, the match will likely be defined by their ability to control the midfield battle and execute quick, purposeful transitions. Will Seymore and Valentin Noël sit at the heart of that approach, tasked with winning second balls, disrupting Orange County's buildup, and immediately springing counterattacks into dangerous areas.

If OCSC commits numbers forward, New Mexico must be clinical in exploiting the space left behind, using speed and direct play to create high-quality chances. Defensively, they will need to remain compact and disciplined, particularly on set pieces, an area that has caused issues in recent matches. Limiting fouls in dangerous areas and staying organized on restarts will be essential to avoid conceding cheap goals. Ultimately, New Mexico's success will come down to efficiency: winning key duels in midfield, transitioning quickly, and making the most of their chances when they arise.

New Mexico United 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 14 -10-6

Goals Scored: 45 | Goals Allowed: 41 | Clean Sheets: 11

Players to Watch:

M Will Seymore

F Greg Hurst

OCSC Keys to the Match:

Orange County SC's path to three points will hinge on defensive discipline and control of key moments, particularly against a New Mexico side that thrives in transition. OCSC has built its early-season success on a league-best defensive record, and that identity must remain intact, especially against New Mexico's pace in wide areas and willingness to attack quickly. Players like Garrison Tubbs and Tom Brewitt will need to be dominant in the air, clearing danger and organizing the backline under pressure, while Alex Rando's command of the box will be critical in limiting second-chance opportunities.

Orange County's ability to capitalize on set pieces could prove decisive; with quality service and physical targets, they have a real opportunity to turn dead-ball situations into goals.

OCSC must dictate tempo, sustain pressure, and force New Mexico into mistakes rather than allowing the match to open up. Goalkeeper Alex Rando earned his first clean sheet of the season last week and will need to stay sharp, relying on a backline that has done well to limit quality chances.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8-14-8 (10th)

Goals Scored: 42 | Goals Allowed: 52 | Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch:

D Tom Brewitt

F Ethan Zubak

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship - Western Conference Semifinals

Orange County SC 1-2 New Mexico United (November 8th, 2025, Albuquerque, NM)

Scoring Summary: 49' Greg Hurst (NMU), 69' Malik Pinto (OC), 90+4' Dayonn Harris (NMU)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.