Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at El Paso Locomotive FC: Saturday, April 4, 6:00 p.m. PT

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights head to the Lone Star State to face El Paso Locomotive in yet another key Western Conference matchup.

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (1-2-1, 9th in Western Conference) at El Paso Locomotive FC (2-0-1, 3rd in Western Conference)

When: Saturday, April 4

Where: Southwest University Park, El Paso, Texas

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: SSSEN, ESPN+

The Lights are off to Texas to face the hottest team in the USL Championship: El Paso Locomotive FC. Yes, they're so hot right now. Hotter than Hansel from award-winning comedy Zoolander (Yes, Zoolander won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Hissy Fit back in 2002).

El Paso has yet to lose a match this season, having earned seven out of a possible nine points in the USL Championship and qualifying for the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 after defeating Laredo Heat (2-0) and bulldozing past New Mexico United (4-0).

Curiously enough, El Paso has yet to earn a victory at home as well, as their four wins have taken place away from Southwest University Park. In their Home Opener, the Locomotive drew 2-2 against Switchbacks FC.

Meanwhile, the Lights are on a high after earning their first three points of the season in the team's Home Opener at Cashman Field. It was a hard-fought match where the Lights deserved more than they finally obtained, but they still managed to snatch a win thanks to a Johnny Rodriguez penalty.

Both teams arrive on this matchday in great shape. This can only mean one thing: brace yourselves, as this match is going to be a treat.

But let's go back to last season to see how things fared for both sides when they faced each other.

No Dreams, Meek Mill. Only Nightmares...

The Lights and the Locomotive faced each other twice last season, with El Paso earning six out of a possible six points.

The first time they faced off was on May 24th at Cashman Field. The Lights took the lead early in the match thanks to a goal scored by the local goleador Johnny Rodriguez. But an inspired Andy Cabrera scored a brace to earn his side three valuable points on the road.

The next time both sides squared off was on August 2nd at Southwest University Park, and things got very, very ugly... for the Lights. The home side scored half a dozen goals to earn their biggest win of the season and set sights on playoff qualification. For Vegas, it was one of the last nails on the 2025 USL Championship coffin.

However, things could be different this time. Or at least, that's what everyone expects.

Keys to the Match

Here are the keys to victory under the Texas Sun (great song, by the way).

Your Defense is Terrified, Johnny's on Fire!

Two matches, two goals.

Johnny Rodriguez is on a scoring streak, and that's always phenomenal news for Vegas.

After a scoreless preseason and a slow start to the regular season Johnny has found the back of the net twice, and with it the confidence to move forward and perform consistently.

Rodriguez is one of the best strikers in the Championship, and this match offers him the opportunity to continue cementing his reputation as one of its biggest threats in attack.

El Paso has already shown defensive vulnerability in their matches against Switchbacks FC and Sacramento Republic, and if Johnny is able to capitalize on those backline weaknesses, then a win is within reasonable reach for Vegas.

Stop Rubio Rubin at All Costs

Rubio Rubin has found his place in the soccer world.

After 4 goals in 22 appearances for Charleston Battery, the Guatemala national team star has hit the ground running for the Locomotive, scoring five goals and contributing with one assist in five matches across all competitions.

The former USMNT forward is a tricky forward with excellent finishing skills; a force to be reckoned with when he's having an inspired night.

Lights Head Coach Devin Rensing knows him very well from his time at Charleston and surely has a plan to stop him on his tracks.

If that plan works and Rubin, alongside El Paso stars Alex Mendez and Amando Moreno, are blocked from the box, then the Lights can definitely dream with three points on the road.

Set Pieces, Set Pieces, Set Pieces

Games in the USL Championship - and in every league across the world, for that matter - often come down to set pieces.

Attacking and defending set pieces effectively is a key part of the game, especially when looking for a result on the road (where it can sometimes be more challenging to dominate the game in open play).

The Lights certainly need to clean up their defensive execution on set pieces, as critical goals have been conceded. The late Colorado Springs winner comes to mind.

However, they seem to have already done so at home against Monterey Bay, where the team calmly and effectively pitched a shutout while protecting a late lead amidst a barrage of late set pieces.

On the attacking end, the team was highly effective in preseason from these opportunities, especially from left back Themi Antonoglou's dangerous deliveries. Head Coach Devin Rensing will be looking for his squad to reclaim that attacking danger to grab a result in El Paso.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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