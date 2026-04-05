Republic FC Dominates Early in 2-0 Triumph over Phoenix Rising FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







In a big Western Conference clash, Republic FC put together a complete performance with a 2-0 victory over Phoenix Rising FC. The Indomitable Club came out hungry and found the back of the net twice in the first 25 minutes.

Republic FC came out as the more aggressive team in the early goings and it paid off in the 10th minute. Forster Ajago beat his defender one on one and turned the corner to lay the ball off for Blake Willey in front of the goal. Sacramento native Willey calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net for his career goal, sending the home crowd at Heart Health Park into an uproar. He is now the fifth homegrown player from Republic FC's youth academy to score a goal for the First Team.

The Quails kept up the pressure and continued to make things difficult for Phoenix. The lead grew to two in the 24th minute. Michel Benitez intercepted a pass near midfield and drove the ball forward before slotting a pass through to Dominik Wanner. A defender came sliding in but Wanner got his shot off in time and found the back of the net for his first goal of the regular season and fourth goal contribution of the week.

Phoenix came out of the break with a decent chance in the 49th minute. Ihsan Sacko had the ball near goal, but Danny Vitiello closed down to cut off the angle to force a cross. This set up a shot from Darius Johnson that was moving towards the target, but Freddy Kleemann came through with a header to deny the goal.

Vitiello would keep the match even with a stop in the 67th minute. A recycled corner led to an opportunity for Phoenix as Anthony Capetillo Hernandez stepped up for a shot. But Danny tracked the ball through traffic to punch the ball away. As the visitors continued to push throughout the rest of the match, Vitiello stood strong with a pair second half saves, extending his lead atop the league's all-time record book with his 60th regular season clean sheet.

Republic FC is back in action on the road next Saturday against Las Vegas Lights. Kickoff from Cashman Field is at 7:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on FOX40, the FOX40+ streaming app, and ESPN+.

The club returns to Heart Health Park on Tuesday, April 14, hosting MLS side Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets go on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as this match is expected to sell out.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 0 Phoenix Rising FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

April 4, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Blake Willey (Forster Ajago) 10', Dominik Wanner (Michel Benitez) 24'; PHX - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Forster Ajago (caution) 5', Danny Crisostomo (caution) 28', Danny Vitiello (caution) 50', Michel Benitez (caution) 73', Blake Willey (caution) 78'; PHX - Jean-Eric Moursou (caution) 26', Hope Avayevu (caution) 48', Diego Gomez (caution) 79'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Michel Benitez, Aaron Essel, Blake Willey (Chibi Ukaegbu 84'), Danny Crisostomo, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Arturo Rodriguez (Brandon Cambridge 77'), Dominik Wanner (Mayele Malango 72'), Forster Ajago (Kyle Edwards 77')

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Pep Casas, Reid Paskey, Sergio Rivas, Luke Strassburg

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 2, Fouls: 22, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 2

Phoenix Rising FC: Patrick Rakovsky, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo (Daniel Flores 75'), JP Scearace (C), Collins Smith, Aleksandar Vukovic (Anthony Capetillo Hernandez 64'), Gunnar Studenhofft (Ihsan Sacko 45'), Hope Avayevu, Charlie Dennis, Jean-Eric Moursou (Diego Gomez 61'), Darius Johnson

Unused substitutes: Jackson Gayden, Chituru Odunze, Eziah Ramirez

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 9, Offsides: 2







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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