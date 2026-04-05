Louisville City Suffers Rare Home Loss, Ending Near Two-Year Streak

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC in action

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC in action(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

All streaks must come to an end. For Louisville City FC, several came to a close on Saturday at a rain-soaked Lynn Family Stadium, as the boys in purple fell to the Charleston Battery, 2-0.

The loss ends two unbeaten runs: a 20-game regular-season streak that dated back to last season and a 26-game regular-season run at Lynn Family Stadium that began in July 2024.

It also ends Louisville City's season-opening winning streak of six games overall and four in league play, both club highs to open a campaign.

"I think we were, certainly in the first half, too pedestrian, too slow with our play, playing backwards too much," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "(There was) not enough intent with our play. It was better in the second half, but it was too little too late."

Charleston scored early, in the 20th minute, then soaked up Louisville City pressure - and a deluge of rain.

"I thought they came in with a clear game plan to sit deep and try to counter, try to attract us to come and press just to play it long," LouCity midfielder Taylor Davila said. "That's where their first goal came from."

The Battery added a second in the 65th minute, when Kirill Pakhomov knocked home a recycled corner kick.

"I think for both goals, we have to stay engaged in the play - second phase, stay tuned at the back post," Bird said. "We were ball watching."

From that point, Louisville City mustered just two shots on target, while pushing numbers high, bringing on extra forwards at the end, while Charleston defended its box with numbers.

"For the most part, they got the better of us, and that's something that doesn't happen often," LouCity defender and captain Kyle Adams said.

After the final whistle, many of the statistics favored Louisville, including shots, possession, corner kicks, final third entries and expected goals.

"I really didn't think that they had too many chances," Davila added. Charleston finished with just three shots, all on target. "They just made it tough. They put a bunch of guys behind the ball and defended, and we didn't do enough to score."

But it's the Battery that walks out of Lynn Family Stadium high and dry with all three points. For Charleston, the win was the club's first in Louisville in 12 visits.

"It shows we've got a lot to work on," Adams said of the loss. "We've got a lot of games left."

Louisville City (4-1-0, 12 points) returns to action on Friday at Loudoun United. The following week, Lynn Family Stadium will host two significant names.

Austin FC of Major League Soccer will visit on Tuesday, April 14, in the Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Then, on Saturday, April 18, Sporting Club Jacksonville on Thunder over Louisville day.

For tickets for those games, visit LouCity.com/tickets.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Charleston Battery

Date: April 4, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Weather: 74 degrees, rainy

Attendance: 7,297

Scoring

Louisville City FC (0, 0, 0)

Charleston Battery (1, 1, 2)

Goals

Charleston Battery:

20' Laurent Kissiedou (Jeremy Kelly)

65' Kirill Pakhomov (Jeremy Akpunomu)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 1 - Hugo Fauroux; 3 - Jake Morris, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Brandon Dayes, 4 - Sean Totsch (54' 16 - Carlos Moguel Jr.), 15 - Manny Perez (83' 23 - Sam Gleadle), 8 - Taylor Davila, 6 - Zach Duncan (66' 19 - Babacar Niang), 7 - Ray Serrano (65' 27 - Evan Davila), 25 - Jansen Wilson (65' 14 - Tola Showunmi), 9 - Chris Donovan

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman; 13 - Amadou Dia, 47 - Mukwelle Akale, 97 - Thomas Weinrich

Interim Head Coach: Simon Bird

Charleston Battery: 56 - Luis Zamudio; 91 - Houssou Landry (58' 3 - Nathan Messer), 22 - Joey Akpunonu, 16 - Graham Smith (c), 42 - Douglas Martinez (69' 7 - Langston Blackstock), 5 - Sean Suber, 88 - Kirill Pakhomov, 29 - Jeremy Kelly (80' 13 - Wilmer Cabrera), 10 - Laurent Kissiedou (69' 99 - Maalique Foster), 8 - Emilio Ycaza, 30 - Colton Swan (58' 90 - Miguel Berry)

Subs not used: 1 - John Berner, 17 - Jack Wayne

Head Coach: Ben Pirrman

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Charleston Battery

Shots: 11 / 3

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Expected goals: 1.49 / 0.57

Possession: 59% / 41%

Fouls: 12 / 18

Offside: 1 / 3

Corner Kicks: 11 / 1

Discipline Summary:

Charleston Battery:

40' Houssou Landry (yellow)

41' Douglas Martinez (yellow)

77' Maalique Foster (yellow)

90' Luis Zamudio (yellow)

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

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