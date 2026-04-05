Monterey Bay FC Share Points against San Antonio FC in Third Home Game
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-3-2, 2 points) recorded their second tie of the season in their Saturday matchup against San Antonio FC (3-0-2, 11 points) at Cardinale Stadium.
Monterey Bay FC played their first home game since March 14 looking for their first win. The Crisp-and-Kelp showed tremendous attacking flair along with stellar defensive presence at the beginning of the match and throughout the game.
"Overall, coming from last week [Las Vegas] it's a positive," said Jordan Stewart, head coach for Monterey Bay FC. "Building off a tie and clean sheet is a tremendous thing for us. We took less risks from the back which allowed us to create chances and play with style. Ilijah [Paul] was tremendous for us up top and we have midfielders that have been working hard to create opportunities."
In tonight's match, Monterey Bay FC finally saw the anticipated season debut of fan-favorite Adrian Rebollar who entered at the 86th minute to a immense round of applause to the Watsonville native. Despite the short time on the field, his impact was immediate as he had a shot inside the penalty area off a rebound.
"You can hear from the wave of the crowd and the momentum that is built when he gets onto the pitch," said Stewart. "He's had a hard road to get back to where he is now and he's never complained. He always comes in and does his work. I'm super happy to see him back on the field where he belongs."
Rebollar recognized the welcoming feeling and the momentum upon entering the match. His return, despite being long, came at a time when Monterey Bay FC needed something positive going in their direction.
"It has been a long process to get back in here," said Adrian Rebollar. "I'm extremely thankful that I was finally able to step on the pitch here at home. I'm more thankful for the fans that have stood by our side despite the recent results. They are truly one-of-a-kind and us as a team appreciate them tremendously."
Monterey Bay FC despite playing with more attacking flair, the club showed a more polished defensive performance as Monterey Bay recorded a clean sheet. San Antonio recorded nine shots, but not a single one on target.
"We were without a doubt disappointed given the results we've had in the last couple of weeks," said Nick Ross of Monterey Bay FC. "We wanted to show the fans what we can do. We're getting everything together and every single day that passes, is a day closer on getting our first win of the season. We played with a bit more confidence today and hopefully we can take that forward."
Monterey Bay Football Club will be heading to the Midwest to face Indy Eleven (1-2-1) next Saturday, April 11 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium with the match set to kick off at 7 p.m (4 p.m. Pacific).
Additional Notes
Missing the match due to injury were Nico Gordon (knee), Riley Bidois (hamstring), Stuart Ritchie (hamstring) and Facundo Canete (meniscus).
Information
Date: April 4, 2026
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Weather: Clear and 67°F
Attendance: 3,430
Scoring Summary: 0 0 F
Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0
San Antonio FC 0 0 0
MB: None
SA: None
Lineups
Monterey Bay FC (0-3-2): Fernando Delgado, Zackary Farnsworth, Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Luka Malešević, Giorgi Lomtadze (Wesley Legggett, 66 ¬Â²), Ilijah Paul, Omari Glasgow (Adrian Rebollar, 86 ¬Â²), Sebastian Lletget, Ryuga Nakamura, Nick Ross (Belmar Joseph, 90'+2).
Subs not used: Ciaran Dalton, Abdel Talabi, Eduardo Blancas, Johnny Klein, Djimon Anderson, Andres O'Neal,
San Antonio FC (3-0-2): Richard Sanchez, Nelson Blanco, Alexis Souahy (Alex Crognale, 73 ¬Â²), Curt Calov (Michael Maldonado, 73 ¬Â²), Jorge Zapien, Daniel Barbir, Rece Buckmaster (Akeem Ward, 62 ¬Â²), Emmanuel Johnson (Luke Haakenson, 62 ¬Â²), Santiago Suarez, Dmitrii Erofeev, Christian Sorto (Cristian Parano, 62 ¬Â²)
Subs not used: Joseph Batrouni, Mitchell Taintor
Stats Summary: MB / SA
Shots: 9 / 9
Shots on Goal: 3 / 0
Saves: 0 / 3
Corner Kicks: 8 / 3
Fouls: 19 / 12
Possession: 35.3% / 64.7%
Misconduct Summary
MB: Giorgi Lomtadze (caution) 13'
MB: Ilijah Paul (caution) 64 ¬Â²
SA: Dmitrii Erofeev (caution) 81'
SA: Alex Crognale (caution) 89'
Officials
Referee: Edson Carvajal
Assistant Referee: CJ Koll
Assistant Referee: Devon Dieckman
Fourth Official: Andrew Hanks
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026
- Monterey Bay FC Share Points against San Antonio FC in Third Home Game - Monterey Bay FC
- San Antonio FC Plays to Scoreless Draw at Monterey Bay F.C. - San Antonio FC
- Phoenix Rising Falls, 2-0, to Sacramento Republic FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Locomotive Stay Unbeaten with 3-2 Home Win over Las Vegas Lights FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Penalty Decides Tight Contest as Orange County SC Suffers First Loss of Season - Orange County SC
- California Dreaming: Niall Reid-Stephen's Goal Lifts United in Orange County - New Mexico United
- Republic FC Dominates Early in 2-0 Triumph over Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC's Comeback Falls Short in Loss at El Paso Locomotive FC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Draw at Weidner Field against Lexington SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Miami FC Battles Heat, Hartford Athletic to Scoreless Tie - Miami FC
- Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies Find Late Winner in Jacksonville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Sporting JAX Men Battle to the End in Late Loss to Tampa Bay - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Louisville City Suffers Rare Home Loss, Ending Near Two-Year Streak - Louisville City FC
- Louisville City Suffers Rare Home Loss, Ending Near Two-Year Streak - Louisville City FC
- Detroit City Battles to Road Point in Scoreless Draw at Rhode Island FC - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Splits Scoreless Tie with Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- United Earns 2-2 Draw with Birmingham - Loudoun United FC
- Xavier Zengue Scores in LSC's 1-1 Draw at Colorado Springs - Lexington SC
- Battery Race Past Louisville in 0-2 Road Win on Goals by Kissiedou, Pakhomov - Charleston Battery
- Goldthorp's Late Goal Earns Road Draw at Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Look to Extend Strong Start against New Mexico United - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at El Paso Locomotive FC: Saturday, April 4, 6:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Inaugural Winner of Regional Talent Competition the Search to be Crowned at Rhode Island FC's Third-Annual 401 Night, Presented by Santoro Oil - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay FC Share Points against San Antonio FC in Third Home Game
- Monterey Bay FC Return Home to Host San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay FC to Honor and Recognize Local High School Soccer Champions on April 4 at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay FC to Honor Local High School Soccer Champions on April 4 at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Chris-Kévin Nadje on Loan from Eredivisie Club Feyenoord