Monterey Bay FC Share Points against San Antonio FC in Third Home Game

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-3-2, 2 points) recorded their second tie of the season in their Saturday matchup against San Antonio FC (3-0-2, 11 points) at Cardinale Stadium.

Monterey Bay FC played their first home game since March 14 looking for their first win. The Crisp-and-Kelp showed tremendous attacking flair along with stellar defensive presence at the beginning of the match and throughout the game.

"Overall, coming from last week [Las Vegas] it's a positive," said Jordan Stewart, head coach for Monterey Bay FC. "Building off a tie and clean sheet is a tremendous thing for us. We took less risks from the back which allowed us to create chances and play with style. Ilijah [Paul] was tremendous for us up top and we have midfielders that have been working hard to create opportunities."

In tonight's match, Monterey Bay FC finally saw the anticipated season debut of fan-favorite Adrian Rebollar who entered at the 86th minute to a immense round of applause to the Watsonville native. Despite the short time on the field, his impact was immediate as he had a shot inside the penalty area off a rebound.

"You can hear from the wave of the crowd and the momentum that is built when he gets onto the pitch," said Stewart. "He's had a hard road to get back to where he is now and he's never complained. He always comes in and does his work. I'm super happy to see him back on the field where he belongs."

Rebollar recognized the welcoming feeling and the momentum upon entering the match. His return, despite being long, came at a time when Monterey Bay FC needed something positive going in their direction.

"It has been a long process to get back in here," said Adrian Rebollar. "I'm extremely thankful that I was finally able to step on the pitch here at home. I'm more thankful for the fans that have stood by our side despite the recent results. They are truly one-of-a-kind and us as a team appreciate them tremendously."

Monterey Bay FC despite playing with more attacking flair, the club showed a more polished defensive performance as Monterey Bay recorded a clean sheet. San Antonio recorded nine shots, but not a single one on target.

"We were without a doubt disappointed given the results we've had in the last couple of weeks," said Nick Ross of Monterey Bay FC. "We wanted to show the fans what we can do. We're getting everything together and every single day that passes, is a day closer on getting our first win of the season. We played with a bit more confidence today and hopefully we can take that forward."

Monterey Bay Football Club will be heading to the Midwest to face Indy Eleven (1-2-1) next Saturday, April 11 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium with the match set to kick off at 7 p.m (4 p.m. Pacific).

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Nico Gordon (knee), Riley Bidois (hamstring), Stuart Ritchie (hamstring) and Facundo Canete (meniscus).

Information

Date: April 4, 2026

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 67°F

Attendance: 3,430

Scoring Summary: 0 0 F

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

San Antonio FC 0 0 0

MB: None

SA: None

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (0-3-2): Fernando Delgado, Zackary Farnsworth, Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Luka Malešević, Giorgi Lomtadze (Wesley Legggett, 66 ¬Â²), Ilijah Paul, Omari Glasgow (Adrian Rebollar, 86 ¬Â²), Sebastian Lletget, Ryuga Nakamura, Nick Ross (Belmar Joseph, 90'+2).

Subs not used: Ciaran Dalton, Abdel Talabi, Eduardo Blancas, Johnny Klein, Djimon Anderson, Andres O'Neal,

San Antonio FC (3-0-2): Richard Sanchez, Nelson Blanco, Alexis Souahy (Alex Crognale, 73 ¬Â²), Curt Calov (Michael Maldonado, 73 ¬Â²), Jorge Zapien, Daniel Barbir, Rece Buckmaster (Akeem Ward, 62 ¬Â²), Emmanuel Johnson (Luke Haakenson, 62 ¬Â²), Santiago Suarez, Dmitrii Erofeev, Christian Sorto (Cristian Parano, 62 ¬Â²)

Subs not used: Joseph Batrouni, Mitchell Taintor

Stats Summary: MB / SA

Shots: 9 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 0

Saves: 0 / 3

Corner Kicks: 8 / 3

Fouls: 19 / 12

Possession: 35.3% / 64.7%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Giorgi Lomtadze (caution) 13'

MB: Ilijah Paul (caution) 64 ¬Â²

SA: Dmitrii Erofeev (caution) 81'

SA: Alex Crognale (caution) 89'

Officials

Referee: Edson Carvajal

Assistant Referee: CJ Koll

Assistant Referee: Devon Dieckman

Fourth Official: Andrew Hanks







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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