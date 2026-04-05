United Earns 2-2 Draw with Birmingham

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC earned a hard-fought point at home, playing to a 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Segra Field.

Match Summary

The visitors opened the scoring early, with Birmingham Legion FC finding the back of the net in the 16th minute to take an initial lead. Loudoun United responded with a composed offensive spell, eventually finding the equalizer in the 31st minute. Midfielder James Murphy finished his chance to bring the sides level, a scoreline that held until halftime.

Birmingham regained the advantage shortly after the restart, scoring their second goal of the night in the 54th minute. Following the goal, Loudoun increased their pressure in the final third, forcing the visitors into more defensive postures. The persistence paid off in the 79th minute when Loudoun was awarded a penalty kick. Forward Arquímides Ordóñez stepped up and converted from the spot to level the match at 2-2.

Despite late pressure from the hosts to find a game-winner in the closing stages, the Birmingham defense held firm through stoppage time to ensure the points were shared.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the game:

"There are bits and pieces of just the basics that... first half, I thought we should be 2-0 up in that game. We're getting into the areas, but the end product from all of us, the final ball, working the patterns into the final third, is just not there at the moment. Then we concede that first goal, and it's a bad, bad goal. I think we win that game if we don't concede it. There's a bit of instability at the moment with the changes, but the basics have got to be done better, more consistently, more often on both sides of the ball. The one thing I will say is we don't stop. We keep going, we go for the game, and you saw that at the end. That's a good sign for me. If we get the basics right, we can find solutions and go and win the next one."

Midfielder Bolu Akinyode on the team's performance:

"Yeah, it was a good game. I definitely think it was a positive step for us. We got into some good areas. We gave up a couple of self-goals. We've got to keep working on that, but overall, I think it's a positive step for us. We're not far off it. We're competing, we're in games. You could argue the game could tilt the other way and we walk away with a win. So I think there's loads of positives. We keep competing, we keep going, and we prepare for Louisville on Friday. Of course, it was great to have some fans out tonight, people cheering and being into it. We love when the fans are here. They give us a good atmosphere, they give us an extra push. When we're tired and we hear them cheer, it feels great."

Notes

Loudoun United returns to Segra Field on Friday, April 10th to host Louisville City FC at 6:30 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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